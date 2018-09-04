PRESS ROOM: NAACP On Kavanaugh’s Troubling Civil Rights Record

NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson issued the following statement on the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh:

September 4, 2018 BlackPressUSA Featured, National, News, Politics, Press Room 1
NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson. Founded in 1909, the NAACP is the nation's oldest and largest nonpartisan civil rights organization.
NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson. Founded in 1909, the NAACP is the nation's oldest and largest nonpartisan civil rights organization.

“This Senate hearing on Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination should not go forward. The President is in personal legal jeopardy and only a fraction of Kavanaugh’s record has been produced.  To proceed now threatens the legitimacy of the Senate’s constitutional review and the Supreme Court itself.

What we do know of Judge Kavanaugh’s civil rights record is deeply troubling. His views on voting rights, affirmative action, equal employment, fair housing, and criminal justice could shut the courthouse door on justice for a generation.  Senators need to fight this nomination with everything they have.  There is simply too much at stake.”

Founded in 1909, the NAACP is the nation’s oldest and largest nonpartisan civil rights organization. Its members throughout the United States and the world are the premier advocates for civil rights in their communities. You can read more about the NAACP’s work and our six “Game Changer” issue areas here.

Related Articles

National

Rachel Dolezal: I’ve Identified as Black Since I Was 5 Years Old

June 16, 2015 Kyle Yeldell National 0

(Politico) – Rachel Dolezal, the former president of the NAACP chapter in Spokane, Washington, said Tuesday that the timing of the controversy surrounding her racial identity took her by surprise. “The timing of it was a shock. I mean, wow. The timing was completely unexpected,” Read More

National

Suspect in Blast Near NAACP Office: Target was Accountant

February 21, 2015 Reporter II National 0

Sadie Gurman and Nicholas Riccardi, ASSOCIATED PRESS   COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The man accused of setting off a small explosion last month that rattled nerves because of its proximity to a Colorado NAACP office says he was in a rage over his financial Read More

Politics

Senate Votes to Award Congressional Medal to Selma Marchers

February 27, 2015 Kyle Yeldell Politics 0

  WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has voted to award the Congressional Gold Medal to honor those who participated in the historic Selma civil rights protest 50 years ago, enduring police violence as they peacefully marched for the right to vote. The unanimous voice vote Read More

1 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.