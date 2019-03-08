PRESS ROOM: NAACP 110th Convention Mobilizing in Detroit

Fighting Racism and Defending the Vote, Among Key Issues to be Discussed

BALTIMORE (March 8, 2019) – The nation’s foremost civil rights organization will kick off its 110th national convention on July 20-24, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan.

“In a country shaped by race relations, pollution and polarizing political struggles, Detroit stands out as the epitome of the urgent need and struggle for change,” said Derrick Johnson, NAACP President and CEO. “Coming to this city represents a moment where we begin to actualize these necessary changes, and to ensure the NAACP’s position as the key protector of the Black vote and protector of the Black community.”

“This is a time for strategic reflection of the progress made and a pragmatic analysis of the challenges we face in this growing climate of racism and hate that threatens our communities in ways we haven’t seen in generations,” said Leon W. Russell, Chairman of the NAACP National Board of Directors.

This year’s event will highlight the 400th year recognition of the first enslaved Africans brought to the shores of Virginia in 1619. It’s a seminal moment for the 110-year-old organization that seeks to honor the gains won in the past four centuries by the ancestors of enslaved Africans, while determining a powerful 2020 agenda where those gains will be threatened like never before.

Thousands are expected to convene in Detroit, the home of one of NAACP’s strongest branches with more than 10,000 members. Among the key topics will be panel discussions bringing together some of the brightest minds in the African-American community to help hone strategies for moving forward in the face of growing racism and an all-out assault on civil rights.

NAACP also proudly announces that next year in 2020, Boston, MA will host the NAACP’s 111th national convention. Boston is home to one of the association’s earliest conferences in 1911 and the Boston Branch remains one of the strongest branches in the nation.

About the NAACP 110th Annual Convention

The NAACP will bring together elected officials, key entertainers, authors, athletes and young leaders for a number of workshops, discussions and televised events designed to sustain dialogue which promotes solutions to problems like police brutality, racist rhetoric leading to innumerable #LivingWhileBlack incidents, voter suppression, partisan gerrymandering and sexual violence and mental health in the Black community.

Other highlights will include the 41st anniversary of NAACP ACT-SO (Academic, Cultural, Technical and Scientific Olympics) final competition and awards, Freedom Fund Banquet, health pavilion, a retail expo and author and a diversity career fair.

More information about the 2019 NAACP National Convention, including a detailed schedule of events can be found here. Media interested in covering the event should email communications@naacpnet.org.

ABOUT THE NAACP:

Founded in 1909, the NAACP is the nation’s oldest and largest nonpartisan civil rights organization. Its members throughout the United States and the world are the premier advocates for civil rights in their communities. You can read more about the NAACP’s work and our six “Game Changer” issue areas by visiting NAACP.org

Advertisements