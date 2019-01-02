PRESS ROOM: Martin Luther King Jr., March

By The San Antonio Observer

On January 19, 1987 the Commission and the City of San Antonio held its first official Martin Luther King, Jr. March. Each year, a variety of educational, inspirational and celebratory events honor one of the nation’s most revered civil rights leaders.

March RoutePhoto: MLK Commission
March Route

The signature event, the annual Martin Luther King, Jr. March, is scheduled for Monday, January 21, 2019. The march will begin at 10:00 a.m. at the MLK Academy located at 3501 MLK Drive and end at Pittman-Sullivan Park, 1101 Iowa (march route and info).

San Antonio hosts the largest march in the nation, with approximately 300,000 participants. Large groups who will march together should submit a participation form. We encourage all to participate, including:

  • Families and Individuals
  • Corporate and Non-Profit Organizations
  • Schools, Churches, and Civic Groups,
  • Colleges and Universities
  • Community Members

For questions about the march, call 210.207.7084

