PRESS ROOM: JCPenney to hire 100 salon stylists in Minneapolis area March 11

JCPenney recently announced a search for 100 stylists in the Minneapolis area to add volume to its salon business.

Continuing the nation-wide transformation of its salon locations to the Salon by InStyle, the retailer is hosting a National Hiring Day event for salon stylists on Monday, March 11, 11 am, at JCPenney in Burnsville Shopping Center, 14301 Burnhaven Dr., Burnsville, MN 55306.

During the National Hiring Day event, salon education managers will also host a FREE hands-on class ($300 value!) about foilayage, color mélange or pastellics.

Licensed stylists and cosmetology students are encouraged to attend this event and apply for a stylist position.

Space is limited for the FREE hands-on class, so interested stylists should call their local salon to RSVP in advance. Find more details here.

This article originally appeared in the Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder.

