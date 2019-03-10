PRESS ROOM: JCPenney to hire 100 salon stylists in Minneapolis area March 11

March 10, 2019 MSR News Online Business, Economy, Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder, Press Room 0
Photo by: companyblog.jcpnewsroom.com
Photo by: companyblog.jcpnewsroom.com
MSR News Online

JCPenney recently announced a search for 100 stylists in the Minneapolis area to add volume to its salon business.

Continuing the nation-wide transformation of its salon locations to the Salon by InStyle, the retailer is hosting a National Hiring Day event for salon stylists on Monday, March 11, 11 am, at JCPenney in Burnsville Shopping Center, 14301 Burnhaven Dr., Burnsville, MN 55306.

During the National Hiring Day event, salon education managers will also host a FREE hands-on class ($300 value!) about foilayage, color mélange or pastellics.

Licensed stylists and cosmetology students are encouraged to attend this event and apply for a stylist position.

Space is limited for the FREE hands-on class, so interested stylists should call their local salon to RSVP in advance. Find more details here.

This article originally appeared in the Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder.

Advertisements

Related Articles

Community

PRESS ROOM: Boys Hope Girls Hope of Detroit to hold inaugural Festival of Hope event

February 22, 2019 Michigan Chronicle Staff Community, Michigan Chronicle, Press Room 0

MICHIGAN CHRONICLE —  Festival of Hope will feature various activities planned by program Hope Scholars that highlight cultural fluency and giving back. […read more]

Advertisements
Photo By: David East | Unsplash.com
Community

Rites of passage: creating liminal spaces for Black youth

January 1, 2019 Brandon Jones Community, Health, Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder 0

MINNESOTA SPOKESMAN-RECORDER — Transitions from one developmental stage to the next are very challenging periods for all human beings. Black youth, many of whom suffer from identity crises caused by trauma, are particularly strained. […read more]

Advertisements
spokesman-recorder.com
Commentary

Thanksgiving Etiquette Tips

November 17, 2018 Juliet Mitchell Commentary, Food, Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder 0

MINNESOTA SPOKESMAN-RECORDER — Statistically, in America, Thanksgiving and Christmas vie for the number-one spot as the favorite holiday, and Thanksgiving places a close second to Super Bowl Sunday as the day when people eat the most. […read more]

Advertisements

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.