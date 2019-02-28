PRESS ROOM: In Historic Moment NAACP Rings Closing Bell on Wall Street to Highlight Launch of New Minority Impact ETF

NEW YORK – February 26, 2019 – Today the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) joined Impact Shares in ringing the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), to highlight the launch of the NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF (NYSE Arca: NACP).
