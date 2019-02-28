PRESS ROOM: In Historic Moment NAACP Rings Closing Bell on Wall Street to Highlight Launch of New Minority Impact ETF

L-R: NAACP Economic Director Marvin Owens, President Derrick Johnson, Board Chairman Leon W. Russell, and NY State Conference President Hazel Dukes, lead in historic ringing of NYSE of closing bell as NAACP launches new ETF on Wall Street (Photo Credit: Justin Knight)
NEW YORK – February 26, 2019 – Today the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) joined Impact Shares in ringing the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), to highlight the launch of the NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF (NYSE Arca: NACP).

Equity Panel Discussion 2 — NAACP Historic Wall Street Bell Ringing Panel Discussion “Using Capital Markets to Create Social Equity.” Jim Casselberry, CIO of the Sarowitz Family LLC, former stock trader for Rosenblatt Securities Lauren Simmons, who made history as the youngest and only full time female NYSE trader, Guaylon Arnic, Co-Portfolio Manager at Profit Investment Management and Moderator Reggie Browne, Managing Director at Cantor Fitzgerald & Co (standing). (Photo Credit: Justin Knight)
