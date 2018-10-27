PRESS ROOM: Howard U. to Host South Carolina State for Homecoming

By Howard University Department of Athletics

After pulling off their first true road win of the season, coach Mike London and the Howard University football team return home where they will host South Carolina State (SCSU) for homecoming. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.

Fans can follow all the action via live stats and/or

Additionally, fans will have the ability to listen to the game live with play-by-play from Trevin A. Jones and his color analyst Tiffany Hoyd. Tune in to the WHBC96.3HD3; SiriusXM Channel 142; or Resident Network Channel 51 for all Bison football coverage. Pregame coverage starts at 12:45 p.m.

LAST TIMEOUT

Saturday (Oct. 20), the Bison rallied from an early double-digit deficit to down Morgan State, 35-26, at Hughes Stadium.

“I’m very proud of the team,” London stated in Tuesday’s Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) weekly teleconference. “We fought back in the latter part of the game, it showed resiliency. At this point, we’re 3-1 in the conference and we have an opportunity to play for something. We’re thankful.”

Offensively, Howard utilized a balance attack to rack up 473 total yards, including a season-best 260 yards on the ground. Sophomore Dedrick Parson (Philadelphia, Pa.) led the ground attack, amassing a career-high 148 rushing yards on 16 touches with a pair of TDs in the victory.

Defensively, junior Marcellos Allison (Durham, N.C.) had a team-best 11 tackles (nine solo), a pass breakup and QB hurry. Freshman Zamon Robinson (Silver Spring, Md.) added eight tackles (four solo), two tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks in the win.

MATCHUP PREVIEW

ALL-TIME SERIES

Saturday’s showdown will the 46th meeting between Howard and South Carolina State with the Bulldogs leading the all-time series, 34-11.

Last season, the Bison held off SCSU and spoiled the Bulldogs’ homecoming with a 28-20 victory. HU also snapped their 15-year drought against South Carolina State, dating back to 2002.

Deep-threat Jequez Ezzard (College Park, Ga.) had a game-high 144 receiving yards, including a 94-yard touchdown in the victory. Defensively, D.C. native Aaron Walker produced a team-best eight tackles (seven solo).

HOWARD

HU (3-3, 3-1 MEAC) enters homecoming looking to stay alive in the chase for a MEAC title and a chance to play in the Celebration Bowl. Howard’s final three out of four games will be played at Greene Stadium.

“It’s our homecoming and we can’t get trapped in what’s going on,” London expressed. “This is a good football team that’s been in every conference game. We’re going to have to stay focused and not get distracted. We need to take care of what we need to do.”

Offensively, Howard’s “Go-Go” offense ranks among nation’s best, standing 7th overall (506.8 ypg). Second-year quarterback Caylin Newton (Atlanta) leads the Bison attack, compiling 351.7 total offense (4th in the nation).

On the defensive side, Allison, Robinson, and sophomore defensive back Bryan Cook (Cincinnati) represent all three levels. Robinson leads the club in total sacks (5.5) while Allison has a team-leading 42 total tackles (7th in the MEAC). Last week, Cook returned his first INT of the season for a 41-yard TD and provided the game-changing forced fumble in the third at Morgan State.

SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

Since league play began, SCSU (2-5, 2-2 MEAC) has altered wins and losses, including last week’s victory over Delaware State, 30-19. South Carolina State is seeking consecutive wins for the first time this season.

“I have tremendous respective for Coach [Oliver] Pough,” said London. “I think they have one of the better quarterbacks that’s a duel threats [Tyrece Nick]. He does a great job commanding the offense. When he touches the ball, he can make it happen.”

Entering the weekend, Nick leads the conference in rushing (80.4 ypg) with five touchdowns. Through the air, the sophomore QB averages 112.4 passing yards per game.

Defensively, Chad Gilchrist sits tied for eighth in the league with 39 total tackles (28 solo).

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

On Nov. 3, the Bison wrap up its brief two-game home stand when Florida A&M (FAMU) comes calling. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. at Greene Stadium.

For more information, visit the Bison Athletics website at www.HUBison.com.

This article originally appeared in the Washington Informer.