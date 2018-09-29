PRESS ROOM: HeroZona Foundation Presents Three-Day Experience in Washington

By Stacy M. Brown, NNPA Newswire Correspondent

@StacyBrownMedia

The HeroZona Foundation will host it’s a National Veteran Business Summit in Washington, D.C. beginning Tuesday, Oct. 2.

The foundation’s invite-only “HeroPreneur,” a three-day experience for America’s veterans, including Arizona’s 640,000 veterans and 2,000 veteran owned companies, begins the proceedings with a National Commencement Breakfast from 8 to 9:30 a.m. at the Capitol Visitor Center in the nation’s capital, according to a news release.

“HeroZona is excited for year two of the HeroPreneur National Veteran Business Summit. It’s great to see all of the incredible growth, sponsors, supporters and partners that our three day experience has gained,” said HeroZona Foundation Founder and U.S. Army Desert Storm veteran, Alan “AP” Powell.

The nonprofit HeroZona Foundation provides diverse educational programs that impact under-served students and veterans.

Officials said they believe access to quality educational opportunities ensures the investment of every student and Veteran getting to cross the finish line.

HeroPreneur contains three pillars which helps Arizona’s veterans through entrepreneurship, education and employment.

HeroZona’s Annual HeroPreneur National Veteran Business Summit has created a multi-day networking experience to improve America’s support of veteran companies through workshops, networking, entrepreneurial connections, and seminars, Powell said.

It’s culminated by various entertainment events including the Phoenix Veterans Day Parade, HeroZona Honor Walk, a Phoenix Sun’s NBA basketball game and other entertainment activities.

Powell said the foundation has added an all-star lineup to its list of speakers at the breakfast event, which will be hosted by U.S. Arizona Congresswoman from the 2nd District and Retired U.S. Air Force Colonel and Combat Pilot, Martha McSally.

Former Chairman and CEO of Hewlett-Packard, Carly Fiorina, will also be in attendance.

“I’m honored to spend time with the heroic men and women of our Armed Forces, and I am excited to support a cause that provides opportunity to those who deserve it most,” Fiorina said in a statement.

“Not only is hiring our veterans the right thing to do, but organizations who do hire them realize the incredible potential that these servant-minded, disciplined and thoughtful individuals possess,” she said.

A portion of the proceeds from the HeroZona event will support organizations such as the HeroZona Foundation, Arizona Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Honoring Arizona’s Veterans and the Arizona Department of Veterans’ Services veteran programs.

For more information about the HeroZona foundation, visit hnvbs.com or herozona.com