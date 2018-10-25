PRESS ROOM: Gross Elected to SWAC Hall of Fame

By Prairie View A&M

Former Prairie View A&M track and field star and PVAMU Sports Hall of Famer Nathaniel Gross Sr. has been elected to the Southwestern Athletic Conference Hall of Fame.

Gross and the seven member Class of 2018 will be enshrined Friday, November 30 in Birmingham, Ala. during SWAC Football Championship Weekend.

One of the most dominant sprinters in the SWAC during his competitive days, Gross starred at Prairie View during the late 1990s. He was a member of Prairie View A&M’s first indoor track and field championship team (1998) and also helped lead the Panthers to team titles in 1999 and 2000. The Hockley, Texas native won multiple titles in the 200-meter, 400-meter and 4×100-meter relay events. Gross was inducted into the Prairie View A&M Sports Hall Of Fame In 2014.

Gross will be inducted along with Alcorn State’s Dave Washington, Jr., Alabama State’s Larry Watkins, Grambling State’s Ralph A. Garr, Sr., Jackson State’s Eric Strothers, Southern’s Roger Cador, and longtime league administrator Lonza Hardy.

This article originally appeared in the Houston Forward Times.