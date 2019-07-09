fbpx
PRESS ROOM: Governor Signs State Technology Changes

FLORIDA COURIER — Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday signed a bill that will eliminate the Agency for State Technology and seek to improve cybersecurity. The bill (HB 5301) was passed unanimously by the House and Senate during the legislative session that ended May 4. It will move the duties of the Agency for State Technology to the Department of Management Services.

Gov. Ron DeSantis (Photo by: U.S. Air National Guard Master Sgt. William Buchanan | Wiki Commons)

By News Service of Florida

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday signed a bill that will eliminate the Agency for State Technology and seek to improve cybersecurity.

The bill (HB 5301) was passed unanimously by the House and Senate during the legislative session that ended May 4. It will move the duties of the Agency for State Technology to the Department of Management Services.

The bill also includes issues such as creating a task force to make recommendations to improve the state’s cybersecurity.

The task force will be chaired by Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez or her designee and will include private-sector appointees of the governor, appointees of the Senate president and House speaker and representatives of agencies such as the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Division of Emergency Management.

This article originally appeared in the Florida Courier

