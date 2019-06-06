PRESS ROOM: Glenwood, Grand Detour Players Share $400,000 Lucky Day Lotto Jackpot!

By The Chicago Crusader

If you recently purchased a Lucky Day Lotto ticket in Glenwood or Grand Detour, you may want to check it right away! A beauty supply store in Glenwood and a gas station in Grand Detour each sold winning Lucky Day Lotto tickets in the Friday, May 31, evening drawing. The two lucky winners will split the $400,000 jackpot, resulting in a $200,000 prize for each.

The winning Lucky Day Lotto tickets were purchased at TAI Accessories, 10 W. Main St., in Glenwood and Shell, 8120 Illinois Route 2, in Grand Detour. Both tickets matched all five numbers – 10 – 21 – 27 – 29 – 42 – to win the jackpot. Each retailer will receive a bonus of $2,000, or one percent of the prize amount, for selling one of the winning tickets.

The Illinois Lottery urges the lucky winners to sign the back of their tickets and keep them in a safe place until they call 1-800-252-1775 or visit one of the Lottery’s five Prize Centers in Chicago, Des Plaines, Rockford, Springfield or Fairview Heights. Winners have one year from the original drawing date to claim their prize.

More than 21,000 prizes ranging from $1 to $200 were won in this Lucky Day Lotto drawing. In all, players won more than $456,000 in this drawing. Lucky Day Lotto drawings are twice a day, seven days a week. For more information or to subscribe online, please visit illinoislottery.com.

About the Illinois Lottery:

Founded in 1974, the Illinois Lottery has contributed over $20 billion (since 1985) to the state’s Common School Fund to assist K-12 public schools, as well as hundreds of millions of dollars to the Capital Projects Fund and to special causes like Illinois Veterans services, the fight against breast cancer, MS research, Special Olympics, police memorials and assistance for people living with HIV/AIDS. In addition to playing in-store, the Illinois Lottery offers online and mobile play for all draw-based Illinois Lottery games at illinoislottery.com. Players must be at least 18 years old.