PRESS ROOM: Former Dallas County District Attorney Faith Johnson joins Stanton LLP as Partner

By Dallas Post Tribune

DALLAS, TEXAS – Former Dallas County District Attorney Faith Johnson recently joined Stanton LLP as Partner.

“Faith Johnson is a leader in the community, an advocate in the courtroom, and will be an asset to our clients,” said founding partner, James M. Stanton. “There are few who match Judge Johnson when it comes to passion for the people she represents. I look forward to the role she will play as an adviser to our clients and leader at our firm.”

“Faith Johnson served Dallas County well during her time as District Attorney. The office was set-up for success under her leadership, easing the transition process. I know Judge Stanton and his team well. Faith will be a great addition to the elite team at Stanton LLP,” said Dallas County District Attorney, John Creuzot.

Ms. Johnson began her career as a criminal prosecutor for Dallas County and became the first African-American woman elected as a criminal district judge in Texas. After serving as a judge for 17 years, she was appointed to the Texas Public Safety Commission in 2014 where she oversaw homeland security, border patrol, and anti-terrorism efforts in Texas. Ms. Johnson was appointed Dallas County District Attorney by Texas Governor Greg Abbott in 2016. She is a leader in the Dallas community serving as secretary and a board member of The Potter’s House of Dallas.

“I was drawn to this team because of their passion for their clients, their integrity and their commitment to excellence. I look forward to working with the exceptional lawyers, staff, and my friend, James M. Stanton. Stanton LLP is a wonderful fit for me after my time as District Attorney and I look forward to this next chapter,” said Judge Johnson.

About Stanton LLP

Stanton LLP, established in 2013 by former state district judge James M. Stanton, is a litigation firm comprised of 21 attorneys specializing in sophisticated solutions to complex business disputes. Stanton LLP is located at 1717 Main Street, Suite 3800, Dallas, Texas 75201. To learn more, visit www.stantonllp.com .

This article originally appeared in the Dallas Post Tribune.

