PRESS ROOM: Ford Fund announces inaugural “HBC-YOU Mobility Challenge” with $25,000 grant opportunity

Ford Fund announces inaugural "HBC-YOU Mobility Challenge" with $25,000 grant opportunity

February 26, 2019
Past HBCU Challenge winners from Clark Atlanta University celebrate a Ford World Headquarters in Dearborn, Michigan. (Photo: Ford Motor Company Fund)
By The Atlanta Voice

Ford Motor Company Fund, the philanthropic arm of Ford Motor Company, is offering an opportunity for college students, alumni, faculty and administrators at historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) to submit an innovative proposal that addresses mobility needs on campus or in their community.

The HBC-You Mobility Challenge is officially open and details regarding the program can be found at fgb.life. The last day to submit proposals is March 31, 2019, and winners will be announced in May 2019. The program launch is part of Ford Fund’s Black History Month Ford Goes Further in OUR Community campaign.

“Innovative solutions to mobility challenges can not only enable people to get where they need to be but empower them to realize their dreams,” said Pamela Alexander, director Ford Motor Company Fund Community Development. “We are proud to partner with the HBCU community on this new initiative.”

The Ford HBC-You Mobility Challenge is a special initiative of Ford Motor Company Fund – the philanthropic arm of Ford Motor Company. The challenge is the latest in the Ford Fund’s decades-long commitment to supporting historically Black colleges and universities and students that attend them.

Alexander said the purpose of the initiative is to challenge students, alumni, faculty and administrators to design innovative mobility-based projects that address critical campus or community needs consistent with charitable purposes.

With the theme of “Making Lives Better: Changing the Way We Move Through Smart Mobility,” the challenge was created to empower HBCU students, alumni, faculty and administrators to collaborate on creating and implementing sustainable solutions that address unmet needs and improve the lives of individuals within their communities.

According to Alexander, Ford Motor Company Fund understands the role it plays in providing access to services that address basic needs, economic growth and help improve quality of life. For more information on Ford Motor Company Fund programs that support the African American community, go to fgb.life

This article originally appeared in the Atlanta Voice

