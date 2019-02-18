Press Room: Expunging Criminal Records: Learn the In’s and Out’s of Clearing a Criminal Record

By Dallas Post Tribune Staff

Cass Robert Callaway, a practicing criminal defense lawyer who represents individuals accused of misdemeanor and felony charges, will be the presenter for the February Lunch & Learn Series class at Frazier House. The class is February 21 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at Frazier House, 4600 Spring Avenue.

He will provide participants with strategies on how to clear their criminal records. His discussion will focus on:

effective strategies for preserving/allowing for criminal record clearing eligibility

a view of the criminal record clearing process

alternatives to getting around criminal record history when record clearing isn’t an option

the do’s and don’ts of online criminal record databases/mug shot scam sites

practical ways of getting criminal records cleared with an eye toward your finances

Callaway will discuss also how you can be an effective advocate for legislative and policy changes in your community, at work, and in your sphere of influence – to make criminal record clearing more available to people fighting for a second chance.

Cass Robert Callaway is a practicing criminal defense lawyer. He also serves as local counsel for the online record clearing law firm – Higbee & Associates (www.recordgone.com). He has managed the filing and resolution of hundreds of expunctions, non-disclosures and motions to set aside conviction. He also serves as the presiding municipal judge in Hutchins, TX and the alternate municipal judge in Addison. He attended and graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, worked in politics in Washington, D.C. for several years, returned to Texas to attend law school at Texas Tech School of Law, and now resides in Dallas operating his practice – The Law Office of Cass Callaway.

To register: https://www.zwhjcoc.org/classes-expunge/

The classes are free and open to the public. Bring your lunch; we will provide the drinks. For more information, email: info@zwhjcoc.org or call Jasmine Anderson at 214.324.4443.

Zan Wesley Holmes Jr. Community Outreach Center

The Zan Wesley Holmes Jr. Community Outreach Center is a nonprofit organization creating self-sustaining pathways out of poverty for young people and families in Dallas, Texas, through education and job placement.

Frazier House Frazier House is an initiative of the Zan Wesley Holmes, Jr. Community Outreach Center. It is located on the first floor of the newly renovated former Julia C. Frazier Elementary School. It offers multiple services in one building partnering and collaborating with other community nonprofits, service organizations and the Dallas ISD. This shared space will offer access to educational, social services, job skills training and job placement opportunities for Frazier House Clients

