PRESS ROOM: Dreamweek 2019 – What Makes Us Human?

By The San Antonio Observer
(SAN ANTONIO, TX) The annual DreamWeek Summit will return to San Antonio for its seventh consecutive year in January 2019 with an expected lineup of more than 150 events. Next year’s Summit will comprise 16 days of symposiums, panel discussions, and events focusing on the theme “What Makes Us Human?” The civic and civil engagements are designed to inspire dialogue and bring people, unique ideas and a myriad of voices to the forefront of a city-wide audience.
DreamWeek 2019 will kick off on Friday, January 11 with the Annual Opening Breakfast Ceremony. The DreamWeek Awards Luncheon on Friday, January 18 will feature Crystal Miller, a Columbine High School Shooting eyewitness sharing her journey from victim to victor. Concluding the summit on Saturday, January 26, will be the Inaugural DreamVoice Mayor’s Ball, a gala featuring the city’s top performance artists and entertainers selected by Mayor Ron Nirenberg and the DreamVoice team.
The 2019 Summit will include events from a growing roster of partner organizations. New partners include the University of Houston, Conrad Hilton College of Hotel and Restaurant Management; Braination’s Anne Frank Inspire Academy; Water 2 Wine San Antonio and the Seattle Peace Chorus. Additional community partners, such as San Antonio for Growth on the Eastside (SAGE), Studio X9, The Sol Center of San Antonio and Teach for America, are returning as seasoned hosts.
For more information on DreamVoice and the DreamWeek Summit 2019, please visit dreamweek.org.
DreamVoice, LLC and presenters of DreamWeek, comprise a collection of community advocates from all walks of life. The singular commitment is to promote an environment in which issues facing our global understanding support education required for peaceful coexistence.
This article originally appeared in the San Antonio Observer.
