PRESS ROOM: Dreamweek 2019 – What Makes Us Human?

DreamWeek 2019 will kick off on Friday, January 11 with the Annual Opening Breakfast Ceremony. The DreamWeek Awards Luncheon on Friday, January 18 will feature Crystal Miller, a Columbine High School Shooting eyewitness sharing her journey from victim to victor. Concluding the summit on Saturday, January 26, will be the Inaugural DreamVoice Mayor’s Ball, a gala featuring the city’s top performance artists and entertainers selected by Mayor Ron Nirenberg and the DreamVoice team.

The 2019 Summit will include events from a growing roster of partner organizations. New partners include the University of Houston, Conrad Hilton College of Hotel and Restaurant Management; Braination’s Anne Frank Inspire Academy; Water 2 Wine San Antonio and the Seattle Peace Chorus. Additional community partners, such as San Antonio for Growth on the Eastside (SAGE), Studio X9, The Sol Center of San Antonio and Teach for America, are returning as seasoned hosts.

For more information on DreamVoice and the DreamWeek Summit 2019, please visit dreamweek.org.

DreamVoice, LLC and presenters of DreamWeek, comprise a collection of community advocates from all walks of life. The singular commitment is to promote an environment in which issues facing our global understanding support education required for peaceful coexistence.