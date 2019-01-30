PRESS ROOM: Councilwoman Martinez and LAPD Mission Division Kick Off VCP Program

By Sentinel News Service

Councilwoman Nury Martinez and LAPD Mission Division officially kicked off the Volunteer Community Patrol (VCP) program within the Mission Division patrol area. The goal of the program is to reduce the number of residential and motor vehicle burglaries with help from civilian volunteers, who support LAPD’s mission of increasing public safety. This is the second program in the Councilwoman’s District since the West Valley Division VCP was launched last year.

Members of the VCP patrol the area in marked cars in order to provide extra eyes on neighborhoods and when needed, call in officers. They have been called in to help establish perimeters at burglary sites, coordinate searches with helicopters, provide traffic control at accident sites, watch for mail and package thieves, and search for lost children, among a wide variety of other incidents. LAPD officers provide training on the specialized skills needed to participate in the Volunteer Community Patrol program, such as driver training, patrol, and radio use.

“The people you see before you today are those leaders who are exemplifying to their neighbors what a difference an engaged person can make. The residents of the northeast San Fernando Valley have always been centered around community, which stands to reason on why they decided to take this extra step to increase public safety in their own backyard. I applaud their decision to bring their expertise to LAPD, and for taking on the shared responsibility of keeping our neighborhoods safe. The Police cannot do it alone, and that’s why programs like Neighborhood Watches and Volunteer Community Patrol can make such a difference for public safety,” said Councilwoman Nury Martinez.

“The Volunteer Community Patrol detail is a very effective resource that we use in all areas, particularly here in the Mission area,” said Deputy Chief Kris Pitcher, LAPD Commanding Officer for the Operations-Valley Bureau. “We are very much appreciative of Councilwoman Martinez and her staff in bringing this resource to fruition and making it a reality here and supporting it. Without the Councilwoman’s support, these details would not be effective.”

“Without our volunteers, we would not be able to catch crimes that could be preventable. They provide the extra eyes and ears in the community that we need, and they are able to catch situations from escalating. I thank Councilwoman Nury Martinez, because without her support, this program would not even be possible,” said Captain Natalie Cortez, Commanding Officer for the LAPD Mission Division. “The Volunteer Community Patrol is now currently accepting applications. Applicants must pass a background check and interview. You can apply at the Mission Community Police Station: 11121 Sepulveda Blvd, Mission Hills, CA 91345.”

“I am proud to be the eyes and ears for the community and work with Mission Division to protect our residents. Since my first day on the job, I have stopped incidents from escalating, and I came out of them knowing I made a positive difference in my community,” said Dr. Tyrone Robinsion, volunteer with the Volunteer Community Patrol.

Councilwoman Nury Martinez is the President Pro-Tem of the Los Angeles City Council. She represents the 6th Council District, which includes all or parts of the neighborhoods of Van Nuys, Lake Balboa, Sun Valley, Panorama City, Arleta, North Hollywood, and North Hills East. To learn more visit: http://www.nury-martinez.com.

This article originally appeared in the Los Angeles Sentinel.

Advertisements