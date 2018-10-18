PRESS ROOM: Cornel West to Address Chicago State University

The professor will cover the topics of education, humanity and civic engagement

October 18, 2018 crusader Chicago Crusader, Education, Press Room 0
Chicago State University
Chicago State University

Dr. Cornell West is scheduled to address the Chicago State University campus community on Thursday, October 18, 2018 at 3 p.m. in the University’s newly named Gwendolyn Brooks Library.  An accomplished scholar, author and activist, Dr. West is expected to address education, social activism and civic engagement.

Dr. Cornel West
Dr. Cornel West

“Chicago State University is delighted to welcome Dr. Cornel West, a leading voice for human rights and social justice. Certainly, Dr. West’s public address will offer national perspective and insightful challenge for moving forward after the Van Dyke verdict here in Chicago”, says Rev. Dr. Marshall Hatch, CSU Trustee Board Chairman.

The event is free and open to the public and will serve as the opening event to the naming and dedication ceremony in honor of Pulitzer Prize winner, Poet Laureate and former CSU faculty member, Gwendolyn Brooks.  Dr. West is slated to briefly speak at the naming ceremony later that evening.

“It is an honor to have such a distinguished speaker and intellectual scholar on our campus,” said Zaldwaynaka Scott, President of Chicago State University.  “His passion and wisdom are an inspiration to the community and we look forward to the positive message regarding our esteemed former faculty member, Gwendolyn Brooks.”

Dr. West is currently a professor of public philosophy at Harvard University and professor emeritus at Princeton University.  A prolific author and academic, Dr. West has written 20 books in his career. Of these, he is most well-known for his books Race Matters and Democracy Matters.

This article originally appeared in the Chicago Crusader.

Related Articles

National

Marchers protest CPD handling of Laquan McDonald’s murder

November 25, 2015 NNPAFreddie National 0

[CHICAGO TRIBUNE] About 300 to 400 protesters angry about the killing of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald hit the streets on Tuesday evening, minutes after Chicago Police released the dashcam video of the murder. The pre-arranged demonstration began in University Village, at Roosevelt and Halsted streets. Then Read More

No Picture
National

Farrakhan Leads Peacemaking Effort in the Streets of Chicago

August 2, 2012 Kyle Yeldell National 0

By Ashahed M. Muhammad Special to the NNPA from The Final Call ‘A life saving movement’ CHICAGO – Imagine sitting on your porch or apartment stoop and a caravan of several Black Chevy Suburbans and Hummers roll up. A security detail and group of 40 Read More

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.