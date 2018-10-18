PRESS ROOM: Cornel West to Address Chicago State University

Dr. Cornell West is scheduled to address the Chicago State University campus community on Thursday, October 18, 2018 at 3 p.m. in the University’s newly named Gwendolyn Brooks Library. An accomplished scholar, author and activist, Dr. West is expected to address education, social activism and civic engagement.

“Chicago State University is delighted to welcome Dr. Cornel West, a leading voice for human rights and social justice. Certainly, Dr. West’s public address will offer national perspective and insightful challenge for moving forward after the Van Dyke verdict here in Chicago”, says Rev. Dr. Marshall Hatch, CSU Trustee Board Chairman.

The event is free and open to the public and will serve as the opening event to the naming and dedication ceremony in honor of Pulitzer Prize winner, Poet Laureate and former CSU faculty member, Gwendolyn Brooks. Dr. West is slated to briefly speak at the naming ceremony later that evening.

“It is an honor to have such a distinguished speaker and intellectual scholar on our campus,” said Zaldwaynaka Scott, President of Chicago State University. “His passion and wisdom are an inspiration to the community and we look forward to the positive message regarding our esteemed former faculty member, Gwendolyn Brooks.”

Dr. West is currently a professor of public philosophy at Harvard University and professor emeritus at Princeton University. A prolific author and academic, Dr. West has written 20 books in his career. Of these, he is most well-known for his books Race Matters and Democracy Matters.

This article originally appeared in the Chicago Crusader.