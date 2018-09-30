PRESS ROOM: Congresswoman Frederica S. Wilson’s Statement on Calls for an Investigation of Allegations Against Judge Brett Kavanaugh

Washington, D.C. – Congresswoman Frederica S. Wilson issued the following statement on calls for an FBI investigation of Judge Kavanaugh:“Like millions of Americans, I was both riveted and dismayed by Christine Blasey Ford’s televised testimony as she bravely shared with strangers who would judge her details of the sexual assault she experienced 36 years ago. Senate Judiciary Committee Republicans, all men, hired a woman attorney to question Dr. Ford to avoid the appearance of persecuting a victim, but that pretense fooled no one.

“Dr. Ford delivered a compelling and credible account of her horrific encounter with Brett Kavanaugh and I believe her. He, on the other hand, was frequently dismissive, rude and utterly unconvincing. Moreover, despite all of the fear and anguish that she has already experienced since her story became public, Ford still supported the call for an FBI investigation of the incident, while Kavanaugh and Senate Republicans did not. What were they afraid we would learn?

“The American Bar Association, which has given Kavanaugh its highest ranking, also agreed there should be an investigation into the accusations against him. Failing to do so, ABA’s president wrote in a letter to the committee’s chairman and ranking Democrat, will ‘negatively affect the great trust necessary for the American people to have in the Supreme Court.’

“Thankfully the committee, after much debate, decided today to ask the White House to instruct the FBI to conduct a background check into Kavanaugh. It’s the right thing to do because proceeding with a confirmation vote at this point would be adding insult to the grave injury sexual harassment and assault victims everywhere already have endured.

Congresswoman Frederica S. Wilson is a fourth-term Congresswoman from Florida representing parts of Northern Miami-Dade and Southeast Broward counties. A former state legislator and school principal, she is the founder of the 5000 Role Models for Excellence Project, a mentoring program for young males at risk of dropping out of school. Congresswoman Wilson also founded and chairs the Florida Ports Caucus, a bipartisan taskforce that coordinates federal action in support of Florida’s harbors and waterways. The Florida lawmaker sits on the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee and the Education and the Workforce Committee.