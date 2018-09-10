PRESS ROOM: Congresswoman Frederica S. Wilson’s Response to Recording of President Trump Joking About Niger Ambush

U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson, (D-FL)
U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson, (D-FL)

Washington, D.C. – Congresswoman Frederica S. Wilson issued the following statement in response to an audio tape of President Donald J. Trump making jokes during a discussion about the deadly ambush in Niger:

“I wish I could say that I’m surprised by President Trump’s attempt to make light of a tragic event that led to the deaths of four American heroes, but I am not. It is appalling, but this is the same man, after all, who told the widow of my constituent, Sgt. La David Johnson, during his so-called condolence call that her husband knew what he was signing up for. The recording is yet another example of how unfit Mr. Trump is to serve as our nation’s commander-in-chief and how he cannot resist any opportunity to massage his insatiable ego by taking false credit. Unlike the four men who lost their lives much too soon, hero is a word that will never be used to describe him.

“Sgt. Johnson’s family is still waiting for answers about how La David got separated from his unit during the deadly ambush in Niger. I am more determined than ever to push for an investigation into what happened and will not stop until all of our questions have been answered.”

