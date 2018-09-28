PRESS ROOM: College Financial Aid Workshops At Seattle Public Libraries

The Seattle Medium

Are you planning to attend college in the 2019-20 school year? Need help filling out the FAFSA or the WASFA? Get help with your financial aid application at one of Seattle Public Library’s financial aid workshops in October and November at Library locations throughout the city.

Workshop Locations:

Mon., Oct. 1 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Columbia Branch, 4721 Rainier Ave. S.

from 3:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Columbia Branch, 4721 Rainier Ave. S. Fri., Oct. 12 from 12:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.at the Beacon Hill Branch, 2821 Beacon Ave. S.

from 12:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.at the Beacon Hill Branch, 2821 Beacon Ave. S. Weds., Oct. 17 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Rainier Beach Branch, 9125 Rainier Ave. S.

from 3:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Rainier Beach Branch, 9125 Rainier Ave. S. Thurs., Oct. 25 from 12 Noon to 4:30 p.m.at the New Holly Branch, 7058 32nd Ave. S.

from 12 Noon to 4:30 p.m.at the New Holly Branch, 7058 32nd Ave. S. Sat., Nov. 10 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Northgate Branch, 10548 Fifth Ave. N.E.

from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Northgate Branch, 10548 Fifth Ave. N.E. Sun., Nov. 18 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Northgate Branch, 10548 Fifth Ave. N.E.

What to Bring

Your income information. W-2 forms from all jobs worked in 2017, or a 2017 tax return; a parent. If you are under 24, we recommend coming to the workshop with at least one parent. However, this is not a requirement; and your parents’ financial information. One parents’ 2017 tax return.

If your application isn’t completed in the allotted workshop time, follow up support will be arranged through the Refugee Women’s Alliance (ReWA) Post-Secondary Success Program. Questions about what to expect at a financial aid workshop? Please contact Lucinda at ReWA or call (206) 721-0243, ext. 249.

Library events and programs are free and everyone is welcome. Registration is not required.

This article originally appeared in The Seattle Medium.