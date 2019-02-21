PRESS ROOM: Chicago Pre-College Science & Engineering Program to host forum on free tuition offering at University of Illinois

By Chicago Crusader

Chicago Pre-College Science and Engineering Program (ChiS&E) will host a forum this Saturday, February 23 to discuss the recent announcement that the University of Illinois Urbana will be offering free tuition for in-state students. Dr. Kevin Pitts, vice provost at the university will lead the discussion that will be held at Kenwood Academy, 5015 S. Blackstone from 9 a. – 10:30 a.m. The Forum is free to the public but you must RSVP to info@chiprep.org.

The University first announced they would be offering free tuition to qualifying students in August of last year.

Students whose combined household income is $61,000 or less can qualify for free tuition starting fall 2019. The university said they hope the program, called Illinois Commitment, will help make attending the school more affordable for middle-income Illinois families. ChiS&E provides highly-engaging, age appropriate hands-on science and engineering activities and promotes careers in science and engineering. The program is a partnership between Chicago Public Schools (CPS) and the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign Colleges of Education and Engineering and Department of Mathematics.

“We are pleased to host Dr. Pitts so he can educate our parents on this life-changing opportunity,” said Kenneth Hill, founder and executive director of ChiS&E We know that many of the students and families we serve fall within the requirements set forth by the University of Illinois and they must be educated about these opportunities in order to successfully take part in the program that launches this year.”

According to the university’s website, a student qualifies for free tuition if they meet the following criteria:

They are an Illinois resident (parents listed on FAFSA must also be residents)

Their family income is $61,000 or less

Their family’s assets are less than $50,000

They are admitted as a new freshman or transfer student

They are under the age of 24

For more information visit: https://admissions.illinois.edu/commitment.

About ChiS&E

The mission of the Chicago Pre-College Science and Engineering Program (ChiS&E) is to increase the number of historically underrepresented African American and Latino students who are motivated and academically prepared to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). ChiS&E is a 501 ©3 tax exempt organization.

This article originally appeared in the Chicago Crusader.

