PRESS ROOM: Bright Star Touring Theatre presents new production in honor of Black History Month

By The Charleston Chronicle

The City of North Charleston’s Cultural Arts Department have announced a Children’s Theatre performance in honor of Black History Month at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center from 10:00am-11:00am on Friday, February 1, 2019. North Carolina based theatre group Bright Star Touring Theatre will present Black History Hall of Fame, a fast-paced adventure introducing young audiences to Black American heroes. The program is best appreciated by students grades K-5. Schools, daycares, community groups, families, and individuals are welcome to attend. Tickets are $2 per child with accompanying adults admitted at no charge. Parking is free.

In Black History Hall of Fame, Dr. Daisy and Professor Paisley introduce audiences to more than a dozen groundbreakers and hall-of-famers that have largely contributed to shaping our nation’s past, present, and future. You’ll see everyone from Maya Angelou and Aretha Franklin to the Buffalo Soldiers and Mae Jemison, and that’s just to name a few! Young audience volunteers and the incredibly talented performers bring this show to life in every way. This production presents a variety of lessons on American History, Social Studies, and Character Education, in addition to supporting Standards in Reading: Literature, Informational Texts and Foundational Skills, Speaking and Listening and Language.

The 2018/19 season marks Bright Star Touring Theatre’s 16th year of providing professional theatre to young audiences. The group travels across the nation, providing nearly 1,500 performances to young audiences in nearly every imaginable venue. They offer a wide variety of curriculum-based programs ranging from The Lady of Bullyburg to Heroes of the Underground Railroad. The company is based in Asheville, NC, but performs regularly at the National Theatre in Washington, DC, and has gained international support, accepting an invitation from the U.S. Embassy to visit Moscow, Russia, with their programs. Information about all of their interactive shows, including production videos, photos, study guides, and more is available online at www.brightstartheatre.com.

The North Charleston Performing Arts Center is located at 5001 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston, SC 29418. Groups of 10 or more are asked to reserve space in advance. Seats fill up fast, so reserve early by calling the City of North Charleston Cultural Arts Department office at 843.740.5854. For reservation forms, directions, or information on additional programs and events, visit the Arts & Culture section of the city’s website, www.northcharleston.org.