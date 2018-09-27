PRESS ROOM: Based Entrepreneur Competing for $50,000 During 2018 National Black MBA Association Scale-Up Pitch Challenge

By Michigan Chronicle Staff

Arielle Johnson, Owner of Fierce Staffing & Consulting, will compete for $50,000 in the Scale-Up Pitch Challenge at the 2018 National Black MBA Association’s 40th Annual Conference and Exposition sponsored by FedEx, Thursday, September 27 from 9-12:00 p.m. at Cobo Center (1 Washington Blvd in Detroit). This conference celebrates a rich history with roots in Detroit as its inaugural conference was held in 1979. This year, over 10,000 professionals and influencers will attend the world’s largest career exposition with over 300 of the top companies in the nation. Johnson is one of two women competing and the only business based in Detroit.

Johnson founded Fierce Staffing & Consulting in 2017 as a means to combine her love for the hospitality industry with her work in the community as a Women’s Empowerment nonprofit leader (Fierce Empowerment, 501c3), providing workforce training and opportunities for the under represented.

“I saw there was a demand in both my career industry of hospitality and my passion, empowering and educating young women”, said Johnson. “I decided to design a way to address both needs simultaneously. I have a pure love for the city of Detroit and it is my life’s purpose to ensure that each and every person who comes in contact with Fierce Staffing and Empowerment are changed in a positive way, empowered and confident to live the life of their dreams.”

Fierce Staffing & Consulting is a hospitality social enterprise, Staffing & Consulting agency that specializes in customer experience and event execution. Services include hospitality and service staffing solutions that include temporary staffing, temp-to-hire, permanent placement and consulting services that support small businesses within their service strategy. In addition, Fierce Staffing provides workforce development trainings to ensure a quality service experience for clients and career preparedness for the community.

Registration for the National Black MBA Association 40th Annual Conference & Exposition can be found www.nbmbaa.org/conference/#. For additional information on Fierce Staffing & Consulting, contact a rielle@fiercedetroit.com or visit www.fiercestaffingservices.com.

About Arielle Johnson

Arielle Renee Johnson is a serial entrepreneur, events producer, hospitality specialist and non-profit leader. She received her B.A. in hospitality business from The School of Hospitality at Michigan State University. During her 2nd year of college, Johnson became a mother and grew a desire to pay forward the support she received as a young single mom to girls in Detroit. In 2012, Johnson founded FIERCE (Female Icons Encouraging Real Concepts of Empowerment), a 501c3 non-profit organization established with the aim to connect women, especially young mothers, to the tools and resources needed for healthy living, financial stability and career growth. In an effort to grow as a non-profit leader, Johnson, returned to higher education to earn a Master’s in Public Administration from the University of Michigan Dearborn in 2016.

As an events producer and hospitality specialist, Johnson’s clients have included Michigan Women’s Foundation, Triumph Church, Major League Soccer, The Detroit Jazz Festival, Super Bowl 50 Host Committee and Big Brothers Big Sisters of America. To incorporate her hospitality background, extend career training to an often forgotten community and increase employment potential in Detroit, Johnson has launched a sister company, FIERCE Staffing. The goals of FIERCE Staffing are to provide career pathways for Detroiters, through exceptional customer service and hospitality training, while contributing to the resurgence of Detroit.

Johnson leads both FIERCE Empowerment and FIERCE Staffing with a passionate sense of duty to ensure that women in Detroit have real world experiences and the skills to succeed.

This article originally appeared in the Michigan Chronicle.