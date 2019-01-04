PRESS ROOM: Asian Americans Advancing Justice Applauds Congressional Efforts to Allow Access to the Ballot Box for all Eligible Voters

January 4, 2019—Washington, D.C.— As the 116th Congress begins to tackle its agenda this term, voting rights is a key issue. Among the items included in the newly introduced H.R. 1 bill, “For the People Act,” is better access to early voting, easier access to online voter registration, and the recognition of the need to restore the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

Members of Congress will hold a press conference this morning at 11 am, which is being streamed live.

Asian Americans Advancing Justice, an affiliation of five civil rights organizations, responds to the introduction of H.R. 1. with the following statement:

“Asian Americans Advancing Justice (Advancing Justice) has worked for decades to preserve the voting rights for every eligible American while fighting against voter suppression tactics that impede Asian Americans’ access to the ballot box. We commend the members of the House who have taken a step in the right direction to recognize the importance of reducing barriers to voting.

This bill is a great starting point toward measures that will improve voting opportunities for millions of eligible Americans in communities of color, people with disabilities, and those who have limited-English proficiency, which includes one-third of the Asian American community. The right to vote is the foundation of our democratic system, and we must do all we can to ensure that all Americans have equal access to exercise this fundamental right.

At the same time, we must recognize the need to restore the Voting Rights Act (VRA). We look forward to working with Congress on a greatly-needed fix to the Shelby v. Holder decision that decimated the voting rights protections within the VRA.

Advancing Justice pledges to work with Congress on refining the language and provisions in this bill to ensure all eligible Americans have the access and ability to vote.”

Asian Americans Advancing Justice is a national affiliation of five leading organizations advocating for the civil and human rights of Asian Americans and other underserved communities to promote a fair and equitable society for all. The affiliation’s members are: Advancing Justice | AAJC (Washington, DC), Advancing Justice – Asian Law Caucus (San Francisco), Advancing Justice – Los Angeles, Advancing Justice – Atlanta, and Advancing Justice – Chicago.