PRESS ROOM: AKA Sorority Establishes Endowment at TSU

THE TENNESSEE TRIBUNE — Tennessee State University is the latest HBCU recipient of financial support from Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. and it Educational Advancement Foundation.  The service organization continued its commitment of creating a $100,000 endowment at each of the nation’s four-year historically black universities and colleges with a donation to TSU President Glenda Glover.

The Commemorative Bench was unveiled and dedicated on the TSU main campus on June 29. The honor recognizes President Glover’s exemplary leadership and service. (Photo by Emmanuel Freeman, TSU Media Relations)
By The Tennessee Tribune

NASHVILLE, TN (TSU News Service) — Tennessee State University is the latest HBCU recipient of financial support from Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. and it Educational Advancement Foundation.  The service organization continued its commitment of creating a $100,000 endowment at each of the nation's four-year historically black universities and colleges with a donation to TSU President Glenda Glover.

President Glenda Glover admires a commemorative bench dedicated in her honor by the AKA Sorority, Inc. Submitted Photo

President Glenda Glover admires a commemorative bench dedicated
in her honor by the AKA Sorority, Inc. (Submitted Photo)

An initial gift of $25,000 was presented to President Glover during a bench dedication in her honor by the sorority. She was joined by Horace Chace, vice president of Business and Finance; Terry Clayton, member of the TSU Foundation Board; and Iris Ramey, associate vice president for Corporate Partnership and Strategic Initiatives. 

“One meaningful part of the AKA Leadership Seminar being in Nashville is the $100,000 commitment for an endowment from Alpha Kappa Alpha to Tennessee State University,” Glover said. “It begins with this initial donation of $25,000 to assist with student scholarships. I’m extremely appreciative to the sorority for this gift.”

The gift coincides with AKA’s HBCU Endowment initiative, which looks to award $10 million to these institutions by 2022. 

“We are trying to assist students and help retain them to continue with their education,” Chase said. “This funding from Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority is definitely going to be a big plus in helping to accomplish that goal.”

The Executive Director of the TSU Foundation, Betsy Jackson-Mosley, added, “The TSU Foundation is very grateful for the support received from the AKA Foundation for student scholarships. “Scholarships are very important to attract the best and brightest and to help students stay in school.”

The financial support and bench dedication were two of several service projects taking place during the AKA’s 2019 Leadership Seminar in Nashville, TN June 27-30. 

In a litany at the dedication, led by Dr. Norma S. White, 25th international president of AKA, the group acknowledged the significant contributions of Dr. Glover in leadership, education, community service and philanthropy.

“As we dedicated this commemorative bench in honor of the 30th International President of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Dr. Glenda Glover, we take pride in her leadership and the many contributions that she has made to the sorority, Tennessee State University and other noteworthy organizations,” the group said. “May this bench be a permanent reminder of the significant accomplishments of Dr. Glover.”

Glover, a native of Memphis and the eighth and first female president of TSU, became the 30th international president of AKA in July 2018.  Immediately upon taking the helm, she sent a clear message that education would remain a priority for the organization, especially supporting the nation’s HBCUs. She launched HBCU for Life: A Call to Action and signature program College Admissions Process, also known as #CAP, to promote and market HBCUs. 

Saying that she leads by example, Glover donated $50,000 to the sorority’s Educational Advancement Foundation to further emphasize her commitment. She made that same commitment to TSU when she became president of her alma mater in 2013. 

This article originally appeared in The Tennessee Tribune

Phi Beta Sigma Hosts Scholarship Gala

OAKLAND POST — Phi Beta Sigma Frater­nity, Inc. held their 41st an­niversary Greater Bay Area (GBA) Sigma Beta Club banquet at Geoffrey’s Inner Circle in downtown Oakland on Saturday. The awards din­ner sponsored by Iota Alpha Sigma chapter featured a doz­en young men mentored by the organization.

July 18, 2019

By

By Carla Thomas

Phi Beta Sigma Frater­nity, Inc. held their 41st an­niversary Greater Bay Area (GBA) Sigma Beta Club banquet at Geoffrey’s Inner Circle in downtown Oakland on Saturday. The awards din­ner sponsored by Iota Alpha Sigma chapter featured a doz­en young men mentored by the organization.

High school honorees in­cluded Jordan Alexander, Berean Christian High, Wal­nut Creek, CA; Garret Ca­son, Saint Ignatius College Preparatory, San Francisco, CA; Damion Evans, Jesse Bethel High School, Vallejo, CA; Daijon Jackson, Envi­sion Academy of Arts and Technology, Oakland, CA; Cederick L. Miller, Jr. Eleanor McMain High School, New Orleans, LA; Deleon Symon, James C. Enochs High School, Modesto, CA’ Nicholas Vigil, Langston Hughes Academy, Stockton, CA; James R. Williams III and Miles S. Grant, Pittsburg High School, Pittsburg, CA.

College honorees included Tyler Lewis, Langston University, Okla.; Kamau McTiller Smith Ortiz, Southern California Institute of Technology; Armoni LeGras, San Jose State University; William Theodre Mitchell, II, University of Arkansas in Pine Bluff.

Co-founder of the GBA Sigma Beta Club, Brother Marvin Clark, spoke of his commitment to the success of young boys and the importance of education. “Our boys need mentors and support academically.  With these two factors in place, our young men and boys can become anything they set their minds to,” said Clark. Master of Ceremonies Tyler Lewis thanked Clark for his dedication to the legacy of ensuring young boys have support and a path to higher education.  Lewis recently graduated with honors from Langston University in Oklahoma.

Oakland City Councilman Loren Taylor of District 6 received the leadership award and thanked his family for their support and his Phi Beta Sigma brotherhood for the depth of brotherhood, scholarship, and service.

Phi Beta Sigma member, motivational speaker and author Wil Cason discussed the importance of leadership. “The sky is the limit for these young students of the Beta Sigma Club with guidance and leadership from Brothers like Marvin Clark our youth can excel.”

This article originally appeared in the Oakland Post
Lelan Statom Named “Father of The Year”

THE TENNESSEE TRIBUNE — Lelan A. Statom has been voted Father of The Year by the Nashville, Tennessee Chapter of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Incorporated as part of its International Fatherhood Initiatives Program.

June 25, 2019

By

l-r; Taylor Statom, Dr. Yolanda Statom, Kayela Statom, Lelan Statom, News Channel5 meteorologist
By The Tennessee Tribune

NASHVILLE, TN — Lelan A. Statom has been voted Father of The Year by the Nashville, Tennessee Chapter of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Incorporated as part of its International Fatherhood Initiatives Program.

The award honors men who have made their families a priority while balancing demanding careers and community involvement, and will be presented Saturday, June 15th at the 4th Annual Black Fatherhood Prayer Breakfast which will be held at the Z. Alexander Looby Center located at 2301 Rosa Parks Blvd, Nashville, TN beginning at 8:00 a.m.

The Prayer Breakfast is a casual family affair and will include a full meal, sports physicals for student athletes, and basic health screening for adults.  

People of all backgrounds are called upon to participate in support of strong families.

This event is entirely free of charge.

This article originally appeared in The Tennessee Tribune

Local Sorority Host Luncheon to Raise Money for Scholarships

JACKSONVILLE FREE PRESS — An afternoon of big hats and fun was held as the ladies of Gamma Omicron Sigma Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc.

May 24, 2019

By

Gamma Omicron Sigma Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc
By Jacksonville Free Press

An afternoon of big hats and fun was held as the ladies of Gamma Omicron Sigma Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. hosted its second Big Hat Scholarship luncheon this past weekend. Members and guests donned hats of all sizes and colors. First Coast News Anchor Ken Amaro served as the emcee. Dr. Diana Greene, Duval County Public Schools superintendent, was the guest speaker. “We were so honored to host this special event.
Education is the foundation of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority. Seven educators founded the organization. Our chapter is continuing the legacy by investing in our youth. We want to ensure they have the tools and resources to help them further their education,” said Angela Spears, Gamma Omicron Sigma president. The ladies of Gamma Omicron Sigma raised thousands of dollars for scholarships that will be awarded to local high school and college students.
The Gamma Omicron Sigma Chapter was charted on Sept. 29, 1962 in Jacksonville, Florida. Members have worked on many projects over the years such as Operation BigBookBag (provide resources to ensure students have what they need to succeed in school), Swim 1922 (initiative to prevent drowning by encouraging the community to learn how to swim) and the Youth Symposium (a unified sorority effort to support youth by addressing issues that negatively impact them).
Seven educators founded Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. on Nov. 12, 1922 at Butler University in Indianapolis, Indiana. The sorority has more than 500 chapters in the United States, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, Germany, Korea and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Shown are the patrons and sorority members adorned in their big hats!
This article originally appeared in the Jacksonville Free Press.
29 area students get scholarships from Birmingham Alumnae Chapter of Deltas

THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES — Matilda Merriweather, president of The Birmingham Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, said the scholarships reflected the hard work of the winners.“ You’ve come this far by faith, leaning on the Lord and trusting in his holy word knowing that He has not failed you yet and He will continue to help you and when you leave this place, when you leave high school, and or college,” she told the students, parents and chapter members decked out in red. “Remember failure is not an option, make sure you make your parents proud.”

May 13, 2019

By

Scholarship award winners with members of the Birmingham Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. (Ameera Steward Photo, The Birmingham Times)

By Ameera Steward

Sameria Harris, a John Carroll Catholic High School senior, felt like she was with family on Saturday at the Delta Life Development Center in the Green Acres community.

From left: Matilda Merriweather, Sameria Harris, scholarship recipient, and Georgetta Lowe (May Week Committee Chair) (Ameera Steward Photo, The Birmingham Times)

Harris, who plans to attend Alabama Agricultural and Mechanical University, in the fall was one of 29 students – 23 high school and six college – who was awarded over $50,000 in scholarships and book stipends from the Birmingham Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated (BAC).

Harris is familiar with the Deltas. She has been the President of the Delta GEMS (Growing and Empowering Myself Successfully) for the past two years, Delta Sigma Theta’s high school girls, one of their youth initiatives, and said getting a scholarship from a sorority she is so fond of is a great joy because “. . . they love you and they treat you with so much love and respect and welcome you into their family.”

She was also proud to be a part of the other scholarship winners. “It feels good to be one of the people to be selected for an amazing group of girls who work really hard for their parents, and to earn it, it feels good to be having this opportunity,” said Harris, who received $1,000 from the Deltas and a $500 book stipend.

MaKayla Rogers, a Gardendale High School senior student, planning to attend Tennessee State University and majoring in computer science received $1,000 from the Deltas and $1,000 for the Willene C. Jackson Memorial Scholarship.

From left: Michele R. Busby, Matilda Merriweather, MaKayla Rogers, scholarship recipient and Georgetta Lowe. (Ameera Steward Photo, The Birmingham Times)

“It brought me so much joy and excitement to be a part of this,” she said.

Rogers said her mother was a support. “She kept me motivated to [get] ahead,” said Rogers, who added that she kept up with her and made sure her GPA was on point.

Matilda Merriweather, president of The Birmingham Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, said the scholarships reflected the hard work of the winners.

“You’ve come this far by faith, leaning on the Lord and trusting in his holy word knowing that He has not failed you yet and He will continue to help you and when you leave this place, when you leave high school, and or college,” she told the students, parents and chapter members decked out in red. “Remember failure is not an option, make sure you make your parents proud.”

The scholarships are based on outstanding academic achievement, educational goals, community service and leadership skills.

May Week, created in 1920, is a national program of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. The events emphasize the importance of higher education in the community, especially African-American women.

May Week celebrates the culmination of their entire year and it focuses on accomplishments, Merriweather said. “And much of that has to do with scholarships, we put that down in May Week so that we could give back to the community, to our kids so that they can have a chance for a better education,” she said.

-This post was updated on May 6, 2019 at 9:44 a.m. to correct that the Birmingham Alumnae Chapter gave scholarships to a total of 29 students. 

This article originally appeared in The Birmingham Times

AKA Presents Dr. Phlunte’ Riddle, Mother of the Year

PASADENA JOURNAL — On Saturday, May 11, 2019, the Pasadena Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. is sponsoring the 31st Annual Fashionetta Salute to Mothers and Scholarship Luncheon & Fashion Show at the Glendale Hilton from 10 AM – 3 PM. During this year’s event, the 2019 Mother of the Year, Dr. Phlunte’ Riddle, will be honored.

May 4, 2019

By

Eta Lambda Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc (Facebook)

By The Pasenda Journal

On Saturday, May 11, 2019, the Pasadena Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. is sponsoring the 31st Annual Fashionetta Salute to Mothers and Scholarship Luncheon & Fashion Show at the Glendale Hilton from 10 AM – 3 PM. During this year’s event, the 2019 Mother of the Year, Dr. Phlunte’ Riddle, will be honored.

She is a phenomenal woman who has served her community throughout her life. She is a mother, wife, educator, author, community servant, mentor, retired law enforcement ofﬁcer and motivational speaker. She currently serves as the Director of External Affairs for Assemblymember Chris Holden, is an adjunct professor and has launched her own consulting company, Phlunte’ Riddle & Associates, LLC. Throughout her life, she has strived to make a difference for those around her, especially the underserved.

She moved to Pasadena at the young age of 8 where she started school at Loma Alta Elementary and then matriculated through the Pasadena Public School System. Her immediate and extended family are her passion and her joy. She has been married for 40 years to Eddie Riddle. They are blessed with 3 sons – Ralph, Eric and Justin and three grandbabies.

Beyond her home, Phlunte’ has made a difference in Pasadena. She became a Pasadena police ofﬁcer in order to help people. Her goal of being helpful lead her to become known as a role model and resource within her community. At the time that she joined the Pasadena police department, there were very few black ofﬁcers and even fewer black women. This meant that when blacks in the community had a loved one in trouble, they needed help. Phlunte’ gained a reputation within the black community as being a ‘go to’ person within the department because she helped those in need to navigate the system to take care of their loved ones. She made her mark in the Pasadena Police Department where she served in many capacities that included being the ﬁrst African American female sergeant, lieutenant and Adjutant to the Chief of Police in the history of Pasadena Police Department.

Dr. Riddle has volunteered her time and served the Pasadena community in many ways that are too numerous to name them all. A handful of the commissions/ committees that she has served on are Pasadena Center Operating Company, Foothill Family Services, National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives Board (NOBLE), YWCA Pasadena-Foothill Valley Board of Directors and currently sits on the board of Foothill Unity Center.

In her spare time, Dr. Riddle enjoys reading, going to the beach and traveling. She loves to listen to Smooth Jazz, but will always be a “Motown Girl” where her favorite artists are the Temptations, Smokey & the Miracles, Marvin Gaye and the Four Tops.

Dr. Riddle’s advice to young people is to be involved, help someone else and ﬁ nd value in being you. It will bring great joy. Her life philosophy is to be self-aware through emotional intelligence; be reﬂ ective and intentional on what you do and how you treat others.

The Pasadena Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. is very proud to honor Dr. Phlunte’ Riddle as the 2019 Mother of the Year! Sponsors for the 31st Annual Fashionetta are Edison International, AT&T, Southern California Gas Company and Friends of PAIF. If you want to attend Fashionetta and join in this recognition of a deserving woman from our community, you can go to ‘thepaif.org’ to purchase a ticket. Your support is needed and appreciated.

This article originally appeared in the Pasadena Journal.

A Monumental and Historic Evening for the Mu Mu Nu Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.

HOUSTON FORWARD TIMES — At their very regal and historic Purple Blazer Ceremony, history was made, as the Charter Line (2019) for the Mu Mu Nu Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. accepted the challenge as men of Omega to represent the chapter as the FIRST line to ever cross the burning sands as part of the Mu Mu Nu Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.

April 28, 2019

By

ABOVE: The “Mighty Majestic Noble 14” Charter Line (2019) of the Mu Mu Nu Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., with Mu Mu Nu Chapter Basileus Bro. Charles Hopkins and Bro. John Barker

By Jeffery L. Boney

This past Tuesday, April 9, 2019, was an extremely exciting and humbling evening, as the brothers of the Mu Mu Nu Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. celebrated a momentous occasion for their chapter. At their very regal and historic Purple Blazer Ceremony, history was made, as the Charter Line (2019) for the Mu Mu Nu Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. accepted the challenge as men of Omega to represent the chapter as the FIRST line to ever cross the burning sands as part of the Mu Mu Nu Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.

A total of 14 men were issued the challenge to be clean men, of clear vision, of straight thinking, and of unselfish doing. Those 14 men that make up the “Mighty Majestic Noble 14” Charter Line (2019) of the Mu Mu Nu Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., in their respective order are:

1. Bro. Charles Turner

2. Bro. Javid Milton

3. Bro. Coleman Rader

4. Bro. Tariq Muhammad

5. Bro. Elgin Weaver

6. Bro. Jeffrey L. Boney

7. Bro. Willie A. Pipkin

8. Bro. Anthony Lamont Green

9. Bro. Chadwick C. Jacobs

10. Bro. Ralphael Wilson

11. Bro. Johnny Lee Williams

12. Bro. Anthony Willhite

13. Bro. Johnnie Black

14. Bro. Foster Ray Bradberry Jr.

The ceremony, which was held at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites in north Houston, was well attended by several members of the Mu Mu Nu Chapter, as well as other members of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., including Ninth District Chaplain Bro. Derrick Lott. Each new Charter Line member was accompanied by a wife, significant other or a family member, and were escorted by their respective mentor.

This was indeed a proud moment for the 28 Charter Members who were willing and ready to serve and who were responsible for the Mu Mu Nu Chapter being chartered on July 28, 2016, as well as all of the members of the Mu Mu Nu Chapter that saw this day come to fruition.

Several members of the Mu Mu Nu Chapter played a part in making sure the overall program was a huge success, including executive officers, mentors and other members of the chapter, such as: Mu Mu Nu Chapter Basileus, Bro. Charles Hopkins; Immediate Past Chapter Basileus, Bro. J’mal Stewart, Sr.; Mu Mu Nu Keeper of Records and Seal, Bro. Karl Rosborough; Bro. John Barker; Bro. Don Spencer; Bro. Darwin Dawson; Bro. Demitrius Crawford; Bro. Julius White; Bro. Ramon Chinyoung; Bro. Casey Howard; Bro. Bennie Isabell; Bro. Cecil Tatum; Bro. Ken Martin; Bro. William Minix; Bro. Dr. Isaac Williams; Bro. James Manuel; Bro. Chris Royal; Bro. Joel Rice; Bro. Bobby Roberson; Bro. Alfonso Watts; Mu Mu Nu Vice Basileus, Richard Ray; Mu Mu Nu Chaplain, Dr. Sheldon Moss; Mu Mu Nu Keeper of Finance, Joseph Long; and several others.

Prior to the program ending, the Charter Line (2019) presented the Mu Mu Nu chapter members with a beautiful banner that displayed the founding date of the fraternity, along with the fraternity founders and the chapter’s name and location.

The program then concluded with the singing of the fraternity’s hymn by all members of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., and a reception that followed.

This article originally appeared in the Houston Forward Times

