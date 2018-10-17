PRESS ROOM: Actor Danny Glover to keynote One Church One School Gala

By The Chicago Crusader

One Church One School Community Partnership (OCOS) celebrates 25 years of achievement at its 20th National Conference October 24-26, 2018 at the Hilton Chicago/Oak Lawn, 9333 South Cicero Avenue, Oak Lawn, Illinois.

This highly awaited event has interdenominational, governmental and community leadership as Bishop Henry M. Williamson, Sr., President, welcomes the support of Honorary Conference Co-Chairs: Senior Bishop McKinley Young, (AME), Senior Bishop George E. Battle, Jr., (AMEZ), Senior Bishop LL Reddick, III, (CME), Presiding Bishop Charles Blake (COGIC), Father George Clements, Congressman Bobby Rush, Illinois State Senator Elgie Sims, Mayor Karen Freeman- Wilson, (Gary, Indiana),. Charles Taylor, Taylor Funeral Homes.

OCOS, a successful school partnership model, utilizes its volunteer corps of faith-based members to support student academic achievement, social behavior, and personal growth. The conference maintains this legacy as it encourages more faith-based participation in supporting students, enhances the skills of its volunteers, and celebrates student success.

One of the highlights of the Conference is the high energy, motivational Student Empowerment Seminar Thursday, October 25, 2018 10 a.m. Over 300+ High School and Middle School students from Chicago, Gary, Northwest Indiana, Milwaukee and other Midwest communities participate. Returning this year is presenter Keith Brown, Mr. I’m Possible. Brown engages the students in a manner that transforms thinking, advances goal-setting and fosters improved behavior. OCOS has added Dr. Chandra Gill (Blackademically Speaking), noted student empowerment guru.

Actor, producer, activist and humanitarian, Danny Glover will be the speaker for the Lifetime Achievement Gala. Thursday, October 25, 2018 7 p.m. This is an event honoring the life and works of Congressman Danny Davis, Bishop Teresa Jefferson-Snorton (First Female Bishop, CME Church) and Rev. Jesse Jackson, Sr.

Atty. Janice Mathis, Executive Director of the United Council of Negro Women will keynote the Awards Luncheon Friday, October 26, 2018, 1:00 p.m. The Luncheon recognizes those who give leadership to the daily needs of our students, their families, teachers and community.

For more information and to register, visit www.onechurchoneschool.org.

This article originally appeared in the Chicago Crusader.