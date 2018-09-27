PRESS ROOM: 5K Grosses Nearly $12,000 For Scholarships

By Hudson Valley Press

NEWBURGH – More than 200 people enjoyed Bishop Dunn Memorial School’s Cupcake 5K Run/Walk on Sunday, September 16 on the campus of Mount Saint Mary College.

Funds raised from the event will go towards a new scholarship fund for Bishop Dunn Memorial School students. Bishop Dunn is a Pre-K to 8th grade school in the Catholic tradition, located on the campus of Mount Saint Mary College.

“This initiative will not only support current families in need, but will also help new families from the community who believe in the vision of Bishop Dunn Memorial School,” explained Nancy Benfer ’03 MSEd ’14, Bishop Dunn principal and Mount adjunct professor. “Our mission is to develop academically skilled, self-directed students who are critical thinkers, problem solvers, and have strong moral character. [Bishop Dunn Memorial School] faculty and students live by the Dominican Pillars of Community, Prayer, Service, and Study.”

The race route took participants around the Mount campus, starting at the baseball field near Bishop Dunn. Races were held for adults and for children.

The event couldn’t have been possible without the aid of about 100 volunteers, including members of the Mount’s Kappa Delta Pi Education Honor Society, and other Mount students, faculty, and staff.

“We truly appreciate the support of the Mount community to make our race day a success,” said Benfer. “The surrounding Newburgh community was very impressed with this collaboration between Bishop Dunn Memorial School and Mount Saint Mary College.”

