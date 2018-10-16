PRESS ROOM: 2018 Colour of Music Festival Announced For October 24-27

The Colour of Music Festival announces the sixth annual Colour of Music Festival October 24-27, 2018 at three historic locations in the heart of downtown Charleston showcasing leading black classical artists from France, Britain, Colombia, and the Caribbean and highlighting the Baroque period (1600s-1750s) and Early Classical period (1730-1809).

Since 2013 the Colour of Music Festival (COMF) has brought international, national, and regional classically trained black musicians of African descent to share their musical talents, knowledge, and inspiration to Charleston. Since March 2018, the Festival has also traveled across the U.S. to leading collegiate venues and performance halls in Atlanta, Houston, Pittsburgh, and Richmond.

2018 Colour of Music Festival Highlights

The Baroque to Early Classical music theme is a perfect evolution for the Festival’s expanded Chamber Music Series presentations in Charleston at the Edmondston-Alston House Museum Salon, 21 East Bay Street, Murry Center Salon, 14 George Street, and Burk High Performance Arts Center, 244 President Street in historic downtown Charleston.

Chamber Series I-IV

An impressive display of Baroque gems will include Bach’s Suite for Cello solo featuring Wade Davis, and Telemann’s Viola Concerto for Stings G Major, featuring virtuoso violist, Ashleigh Gordon, and baroque horn player, Van Parker, in a special presentation of Vivaldi’s Concerto for Two Horns.

In honor of the late George Walker’s epic legacy as the first black Pulitzer prize-winning black composers, virtuoso violinist Anyango Yarbo-Davenport will present a recital performance from Mozart to Porgy & Bess joined by pianist Kyle P. Walker in a performance of Mozart’s Sonata No. 32 in B Flat major, K.454 for violin and piano.

CALENDAR OF EVENTS |2018 COLOUR OF MUSIC FESTIVAL|CHARLESTON

Wednesday, October 24 • 2 p.m.

Piano Recital Spotlight

Kyle P. Walker

 

Wednesday, October 24 • 7 p.m.
Chamber Music I Solo & Chamber Music Showcase

Wade Davis, cellist & Colour of Music Quartet

Thursday, October 25 • 3 p.m.
Baroque Horn Recital Spotlight

Justin L. Bland, Baroque horn

Thursday October 25, • 7 p.m.
Chamber Music II Concerto Showcase

Ashleigh Gordon, violist
Kyle P. Walker, pianist

Friday, October 26 • 5 p.m.

Chamber Music III from Mozart to

Porgy & Bess

Anyango Yarbo-Davenport, violinist

Kyle P. Walker, pianist

 

Saturday, October 27 12 p.m.

Organ Recital Spotlight
Josiah Montgomery, organist

 

Saturday, October 27 • 7 p.m.

Chamber Music IV Masterworks Showcase

Antoine T. Clark, guest conductor

Kevin Phillip Jones, cellist

Anyango Yarbo-Davenport, violinist

“Presenting black classically trained musicians in chamber settings on Charleston’s high battery showcases the many facets of this Festival. What attendees will see and hear this year is Charleston’s classical music history coming full-circle with world-class musicians performing the original versions of what we call classical music,” said Lee Pringle, Founder and Artistic Director.

“Having the opportunity to conduct and lead world-class musicians and present historic music from the Baroque to early classical period in such a historic and charming city is among my career highlights,” says, Antoine T. Clark, Guest Conductor.

Colour of Music Festival Tickets and Information 

By phone (866) 811-4111

Online: www.colourofmusic.org

At door: (credit card, cash or check) before each performance

This article originally appeared in the Charleston Chronicle.

