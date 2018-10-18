PRESS ROOM: 19th Annual Rainbow PUSH Global Automotive Summit

DETROIT, MI – The Rainbow PUSH/CEF Automotive Project, an initiative of the Citizenship Education Fund, convenes for its 19th Annual Rainbow PUSH Global Automotive Summit, November 1-2, 2018 at the Motor City Casino Hotel and Conference Center in Detroit, Michigan.

The purpose of this year’s theme, “Defining the Critical Path for Ethnic Minority Growth,” is to help guide automotive manufacturers toward implementing specific strategies and initiatives that bolster economic parity for people of color. It is Rainbow PUSH’s intent to encourage auto companies to move beyond talking about diversity and inclusion and focus more on how those goals can be sustainably achieved.

“Our presence in the automotive industry is vitally necessary for the advancement of minority suppliers, dealers and other professional vendors,” Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr. said, president and founder of Rainbow PUSH. “We plan to work with automakers to develop concrete goals and timetables, as we collectively define the critical path for ethnic minority growth. With the integration of technology in the automotive industry and advancement of mobility, minority suppliers and automakers must adjust their game plans accordingly.”

The Summit has become the largest auto industry conference for people of color. More than 500 automotive executives, entrepreneurs, auto suppliers, auto dealers, manufacturers, consumers, government and elected officials and students will participate in the Summit.

Throughout the day there will be concurrent panel discussions focusing on supplier diversity, minority-owned dealerships, advertising & marketing, human resources and professional services. Each panel will focus on improving equality and diversity within every component of the automotive industry. Highlighted speakers include:

Brian Smith , Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor America

Past speakers include:

Mary Barra, Chairman & CEO, General Motors Corporation

The Global Automotive Summit also conducts a survey of the 12 largest automakers as a means to gauge their commitment to diversity. Each company’s performance is measured in key areas including employment, philanthropy, supplier diversity, minority dealer development and marketing/advertising. The findings are compiled in the Automotive Diversity Scorecard and companies are graded using a scoring system comprised of red, yellow, and green. Each color is defined as:

Red: Diversity initiatives and investments are non-existent or disclosed

Diversity initiatives and investments are non-existent or disclosed Yellow: Shows some indication of diversity

Shows some indication of diversity Green: Shows some ethnic diversity proficiency and alignment to best practices

The Automotive Diversity Scorecard will be revealed during the Summit’s press conference scheduled for Friday, November 2, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. in the MCC2 Room.

For more information, please visit www.automotiveproject.org.