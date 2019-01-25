President Announces End to Shutdown

By Stacy M. Brown, NNPA Newswire Correspondent

The longest government shutdown in American history is over – and President Donald Trump did not get his Wall.

Trump announced on Friday a short-term deal to temporarily reopen the government.

NBC News was the first to report that a stop-gap agreement with congressional leaders will last three weeks, until Feb. 15, and would allow talks to continue over security on the southern border.

The deal includes no money for his border wall.

“In a short while, I will sign a bill to reopen the government for three weeks until Feb. 15,” Trump said in the Rose Garden, according to NBC News.

“I will make sure that all employees receive their back pay very quickly or as soon as possible.”

Trump announced the deal 35 days into the longest-ever partial government closure that has left an estimated 800,000 federal employees without pay and created a host of problems.

On Thursday, the president said that if Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., were about to reach a reasonable agreement to end the shutdown, he would support it.

The shutdown began just before Christmas and has left approximately 400,000 workers home from work without pay, while another 400,000 were required to be on the job without pay. The workers will receive back pay, under the agreement.

Trump and congressional Democrats have been at a standoff over the president’s demand for $5.7 billion to build his wall along the southern border.

The news was met with joy from government workers, including the thousands of African Americans who have gone without pay since the shutdown began.

“Are you serious?” Sharon Clifford, a TSA worker who sought babysitting jobs during the shutdown, told NNPA Newswire.

“Thank God,” said Clifford, who said she was visiting her parents in North Carolina to ask for a loan to get her through the end of the month.

