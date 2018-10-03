Prepare to Prosper Part 4: Get Smarter About Credit

October 3, 2018 BlackPressUSA Financial Management, Wells Fargo, Wells Fargo Prepare to Prosper 0

Today, most people carry some amount of debt. This may include student loans, personal loans, or credit card bills. And sometimes it may be challenging to prioritize these debts over other everyday expenses. But making a plan to manage your payments and balances can help. These nine tips may help you prepare to take small steps to managing your debt and improving your credit.

1. Always pay on time

If you’ve missed a payment, pay as soon as possible because your payment history makes up 35% of your credit score.

2. Monitor your credit regularly

Review your credit reports regularly to make sure they are accurate, and look for areas where you can improve.

3. Pay more than the minimum

Tring to pay more than what’s due will help you pay down debt faster, save on interest expense and may improve your credit score.

4, Know your limits

Being close to or maxing out your credit limits may negatively impact your credit score, so try to keep your balance on revolving lines under 30% of your limit.

5. Know your debt-to-income (DTI) ratio

Lenders look at the amount of debt you have compared to your monthly income when extending new credit, so it’s a good idea to keep your DTI ratio under 35%.

6. Take on new debt only when needed

Having too many accounts with balances can lower your credit score an may become difficult to manage.

7. Qualify for lower rates

See if you quality for lower rates on your current debts, especially if your credit has improved or if interest rates have dropped since you originally applied.

8. Think before closing accounts

Consider keeping accounts open if they have a good payment history as closing them may lower your available credit and could hurt your credit score.

9. Build an emergency fund

Having funds set aside in a savings account can help you to avoid using credit cards for unexpected expenses.

Getting smarter about your credit by taking charge of your debt can make all the difference when it comes to preparing for long-term inancial success. You can explore credit basics and different ways to manage your debt at wellsfargo.com/smartercredit.

© 2018 Wells Fargo Bank N.A. all rights reserved. Member FDIC.

Related Articles

Business

Student Loan Nightmare: One Borrower’s Struggle to Find Relief

March 16, 2015 Reporter II Business 0

Stacey Tisdale, BLACK ENTERPRISE   (BlackEnterprise.com)—One of the four directives of the Student Aid Bill of Rights President Obama announced this week says every student in America should “Receive quality customer service, reliable information, and fair treatment when repaying loans.”   “…we are committed to finding Read More

Business

A Quiet Revolution in Helping Lift the Burden of Student Debt

January 29, 2015 Kyle Yeldell Business 1

(New York Times) – Has the student loan crisis already been solved? This might seem an absurd question. Student loan debt is at a record high of $1.1 trillion, and the average undergraduate who borrows to attend school graduates nearly $30,000 in debt. Almost 20 percent of Read More

Business

US Court Upholds Tough Rules on For-Profit College Loans

June 24, 2015 Kyle Yeldell Business 0

ANNE FLAHERTY, Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal court has ruled in favor of tough new regulations aimed at career training programs, dealing a major blow to the for-profit college industry. In an opinion released Tuesday, the U.S. District Court for the District of Read More

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.