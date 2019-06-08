fbpx
Connect with us

Education South Florida Times Sports

Pop Warner Celebrates Thousands Of All-american Scholars And Names 2019 Award Winners
Advertisement

Business Education Michigan Chronicle

First Independence Bank’s announced the winners of the 7th Annual Rhonda Pugh Memorial Essay Contest

Art Education Michigan Chronicle

Detroit Institute of Arts helps metro Detroit teachers bring STEAM to local classrooms

Community Education New Pittsburgh Courier

Taj-Aya Barnes recognized by IUP Department of Criminology

Education Sports Washington Informer

Inaugural Golf Tournament Supports D.C. School Students

Charleston Chronicle Education

Shanitra Deas to serve as principal of Deer Park Middle School

Education Food The Madison Times

“Lunch Shaming” Should Not Be A School Memory

Business Education Los Angeles Sentinel

Compton Community College District Schedules Special Board Meeting for June 7 at Midnight

Dallas Post Tribune Education Sports

Gary L. Bond III Receives the Cincinnatus Award from Great Hearts Irving

Education HBCU Nashville Pride

Homeless teen who graduated valedictorian finds a home at TSU

Education

Pop Warner Celebrates Thousands Of All-american Scholars And Names 2019 Award Winners

SOUTH FLORIDA TIMES — Pop Warner Little Scholars, the nation’s oldest youth football, cheer and dance organization and the only one with established academic standards, honored thousands of its young student-athletes at the 59th Annual All-American Scholars Banquet on Saturday, May 25th at the Baltimore Marriott Waterfront.

Published

6 hours ago

on

Miami Dolphins (Photo by: miamidolphins.com)

By South Florida Times

Baltimore, MD – Pop Warner Little Scholars, the nation’s oldest youth football, cheer and dance organization and the only one with established academic standards, honored thousands of its young student-athletes at the 59th Annual All-American Scholars Banquet on Saturday, May 25th at the Baltimore Marriott Waterfront.

To achieve All-American Scholar status, Pop Warner student-athletes must earn a 96% GPA or higher. In addition to celebrating the All-American Scholars, awards will also be presented to exceptional athletes and other outstanding people who have demonstrated an unparalleled commitment to athletics, education, community and our nation’s youth. The 2019 award winners include:

● Miami Dolphins: NFL Team of the Year
● Brandon Carr, Baltimore Ravens CB: Inspiration to Youth Award
● Toni Harris, first female skill-position player to receive full football scholarship: Female Achievement Award
● Ryan Kerrigan, Washington Redskins OLB: Humanitarian Award
● Joe Ehrmann, All-American football player, coach and author: Gold Football Award

“Since our inception in 1929, Pop Warner has been dedicated to creating well-rounded athletes. We strive to instill lifelong values of teamwork, dedication and superior work ethic that are represented on the field and in the classroom,” said Jon Butler, Pop Warner Little Scholars’ executive director. “A highlight for us each year is seeing thousands of student-athletes achieve Pop Warner All-American Scholar status, and we’re equally honored to award college scholarships that will help extend their academic and athletic education.”

This article originally appeared in the South Florida Times.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: