Pop Warner Celebrates Thousands Of All-american Scholars And Names 2019 Award Winners

By South Florida Times

Baltimore, MD – Pop Warner Little Scholars, the nation’s oldest youth football, cheer and dance organization and the only one with established academic standards, honored thousands of its young student-athletes at the 59th Annual All-American Scholars Banquet on Saturday, May 25th at the Baltimore Marriott Waterfront.

To achieve All-American Scholar status, Pop Warner student-athletes must earn a 96% GPA or higher. In addition to celebrating the All-American Scholars, awards will also be presented to exceptional athletes and other outstanding people who have demonstrated an unparalleled commitment to athletics, education, community and our nation’s youth. The 2019 award winners include:

● Miami Dolphins: NFL Team of the Year

● Brandon Carr, Baltimore Ravens CB: Inspiration to Youth Award

● Toni Harris, first female skill-position player to receive full football scholarship: Female Achievement Award

● Ryan Kerrigan, Washington Redskins OLB: Humanitarian Award

● Joe Ehrmann, All-American football player, coach and author: Gold Football Award

“Since our inception in 1929, Pop Warner has been dedicated to creating well-rounded athletes. We strive to instill lifelong values of teamwork, dedication and superior work ethic that are represented on the field and in the classroom,” said Jon Butler, Pop Warner Little Scholars’ executive director. “A highlight for us each year is seeing thousands of student-athletes achieve Pop Warner All-American Scholar status, and we’re equally honored to award college scholarships that will help extend their academic and athletic education.”