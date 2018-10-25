Poll Managers Needed in Charleston County for the November Election

October 25, 2018 The Charleston Chronicle Charleston Chronicle, Voting 0

By The Charleston Chronicle

The Charleston County Board of Elections and Voter Registration (BEVR) is in need of additional poll managers for the general election on November 6, 2018. BEVR needs poll managers in the following areas: Downtown Charleston, Mt. Pleasant, West Ashley, James Island, Johns Island, Hollywood, Isle of Palms, Sullivan’s Island, and Wadmalaw Island.

“Poll managers have a unique opportunity to serve the community, meet their neighbors and become involved in the democratic process,” said Joseph Debney, BEVR’s Executive Director.

Poll managers are compensated $135 ($60 for training and $75 for working on Election Day) for each election they work. The poll manager must work Election Day to be paid for the training session. The deadline to apply is Friday, October 26.

Election Day duties include: processing of voters, ballot distribution, activation of the voting system machines, compliance with election law and procedures, and general voter assistance.

Applicants must be:

– A registered voter in Charleston County or an adjoining county (Dorchester, Berkeley, Georgetown or Colleton County). Students ages 16 and 17 may apply as well, although they are not registered voters.

– Willing and able to attend a Poll Manager Training Session (two to three hours in length) and pass an online certification test.

– Prepared to work the entire Election Day, from 6 a.m. until approximately 7:30 p.m.

– Non-partisan and neutral when working an election.

To apply visit https://www.charlestoncounty.org/departments/bevr/files/PM-Application.pdf?r=772.

For questions, please contact electionworkers@charlestoncounty.org or by phone at (843) 974-6421.

This article originally appeared in the Charleston Chronicle

Related Articles

National

Friend Says Church Shooting Suspect Ranted About Race

June 19, 2015 Kyle Yeldell National 0

MITCH WEISS, Associated Press MEG KINNARD, Associated Press JACOB JORDAN, Associated Press LEXINGTON, South Carolina (AP) — In recent weeks, Dylann Storm Roof reconnected with a childhood buddy he hadn’t seen in five years and started railing about the Trayvon Martin case, about black people Read More

National

Federal Hate Crimes Filed in Charleston Church Shooting

August 4, 2015 Kyle Yeldell National 0

By Brian E. Muhammad Special to the NNPA from The Final Call COLUMBIA, S.C. (FinalCall.com) – A federal grand jury in South Carolina returned a 33-count indictment against Dylann Storm Roof, a 21-year-old admitted White supremacist, charging him with federal hate and firearms charges for Read More

Entertainment

Minorities Still Under-Represented in Hollywood, Study Shows

November 5, 2013 Kyle Yeldell Entertainment Comments Off on Minorities Still Under-Represented in Hollywood, Study Shows

by Zenitha Prince Special to the NNPA from the Afro-American Newspaper “Hollywood” (Stock Photo) Hollywood continues to be a bastion of homogeneity where people of color are underrepresented, according to a new study from the University of Southern California at Annenberg. Professor Stacy L. Smith Read More

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.