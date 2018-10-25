Poll Managers Needed in Charleston County for the November Election

By The Charleston Chronicle

The Charleston County Board of Elections and Voter Registration (BEVR) is in need of additional poll managers for the general election on November 6, 2018. BEVR needs poll managers in the following areas: Downtown Charleston, Mt. Pleasant, West Ashley, James Island, Johns Island, Hollywood, Isle of Palms, Sullivan’s Island, and Wadmalaw Island.

“Poll managers have a unique opportunity to serve the community, meet their neighbors and become involved in the democratic process,” said Joseph Debney, BEVR’s Executive Director.

Poll managers are compensated $135 ($60 for training and $75 for working on Election Day) for each election they work. The poll manager must work Election Day to be paid for the training session. The deadline to apply is Friday, October 26.

Election Day duties include: processing of voters, ballot distribution, activation of the voting system machines, compliance with election law and procedures, and general voter assistance.

Applicants must be:

– A registered voter in Charleston County or an adjoining county (Dorchester, Berkeley, Georgetown or Colleton County). Students ages 16 and 17 may apply as well, although they are not registered voters.

– Willing and able to attend a Poll Manager Training Session (two to three hours in length) and pass an online certification test.

– Prepared to work the entire Election Day, from 6 a.m. until approximately 7:30 p.m.

– Non-partisan and neutral when working an election.

To apply visit https://www.charlestoncounty.org/departments/bevr/files/PM-Application.pdf?r=772.

For questions, please contact electionworkers@charlestoncounty.org or by phone at (843) 974-6421.

This article originally appeared in the Charleston Chronicle.