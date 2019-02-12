Policing & Profiling: Building a Culture of Trust﻿

Minnesota’s Black Community Project is hosting a community panel discussion on police and racial profiling with Twin Cities law enforcement and community relations professionals.

Featured panelists include: Rowena Holmes, crime prevention specialist, 4th Precinct, Minneapolis Police Department; Donald Bellfield, member, Minneapolis Police Conduct Review Panel; Charlie Adams, commander, Collaborative Advancement Division, Minneapolis Police Department; Greg Gibson, retired Hennepin County Attorney, Juvenile Division.

The conversation will cover such topics as what to do when interactions with police go wrong and what to teach youth about being stopped by police.

The discussion takes place Saturday, Feb. 16, 11 am – 1 pm at the Minneapolis Central Library, Doty Board Room, 300 Nicollet Mall in Minneapolis.

For more info, contact Anthony R. Scott, president, Minnesota’s Black Community Project at anthony.scott@comcast.net or 612-578-0171.

