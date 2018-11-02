Pistons unveil new-look Nike City Edition “Motor City” jersey

November 2, 2018 Branden Hunter Michigan Chronicle, Sports 0
Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond sporting the team’s  new Nike City Edition “Motor City” uniform.
By Braden Hunter

The Detroit Pistons unveiled their Nike City Edition “Motor City” uniform that will be worn during 18 game dates throughout the 2018-19 regular season. Crafted by Flagstar Bank, the Detroit Pistons’ official jersey partner, the uniforms will debut on November 23 when the team hosts the Houston Rockets at Little Caesars Arena.

The Detroit Pistons City Edition uniform ties into the culture of Detroit and offers Pistons fans a limited-edition jersey option at retail. Through collaboration with the NBA and Nike, the Pistons created this uniform based on inspiration from both the automotive culture – Motor City across the front, bold highway-like striping – and also the hard-nosed mentality of the city. The uniform, which has a black base color with gray accents and embellishments, will be accompanied on court with special-edition warm-up apparel.

Nike City Edition uniforms are designed to honor basketball fans in each NBA city who bring energy and passion to the court every night while cheering on their favorite teams. The new Motor City uniforms will be worn on selected dates including five home games and 13 road games.

This year’s Nike City jerseys look awfully similar to last year’s version, who were blue and gray and just read Motor City across the front. So far, they are not a hit with the Detroit fanbase, compared to others around the league. Maybe some potholes would have been a nice touch.

This article originally appeared in the Michigan Chronicle

