Pineapple Jam Raises $50,000 for Stranahan House programs

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Pineapple Jam: A Party in Paradise for Preservation, generated $50,000 for the Historic Stranahan House Museum, recognized as the oldest and most historically significant landmark in Broward County.

“Words cannot express how truly grateful we are for our amazing community partners,” said Stranahan House Executive Director April Kirk.

“Thanks to their hard work and generous support, the proceeds from Pineapple Jam support Stranahan House’s year-round preservation and educational outreach programs, which fulfill Broward County’s fourth-grade history requirement for more than 3,400 elementary school students annually.”

Chaired by Greater Fort Lauderdale Alliance Director of Communications & Programs Maggie Gunther, the House’s largest annual fundraiser welcomed more than 250 guests for a tropical celebration at Fort Lauderdale’s birthplace.

Attendees enjoyed a premium open bar, live music from Jimmy Stowe and the Stowaways, gourmet food with a Floribbean twist from Sidecar Kitchen, and a silent auction featuring jewelry courtesy of Carroll’s Jewelers as well as exclusive items local experiences.

Guests also enjoyed ice cream from Hoffman’s Chocolates.

During the event, Stranahan House celebrated its inaugural Pineapple Jam Pioneer Honorees. Community leader and Broward College President Gregory A. Haile, Esq. and landscape architecture firm EDSA were recognized for their contributions to the community and their commitment to preserving Greater Fort Lauderdale and Broward County’s past.

Sponsors of Pineapple Jam included Tripp Scott, EDSA, Broward Health, Wells Fargo, Broward College, Davis Electric, the Greater Fort Lauderdale Alliance, MSL CPAs & Advisors, Northern Trust, USI, Cushman & Wakefield, Florida Atlantic University, Gunster, Kaufman Rossin, Realtors of the Palm Beaches and Greater Fort Lauderdale, SunTrust, Atlantic Litho, Crowe, Dutton Real Estate Services, MHG Insurance Brokers, The Las Olas Company, Riverside Hotel and Toshiba Business Solutions.

Additional community partners included Alyse and Mike Gossman, Pat and Norm Kublin, Nicole Almeida, Ashley Boxer and Michael Lessne, Sandy and Wynne Casteel, Matthew McAloon, Fort Lauderdale Media Associates, Hotwire Communications, J. McLaughlin, Las Olas Boulevard & Isles and Lilly Pulitzer.

The Stranahan House was built in 1901, when Broward County’s existing residents were the Seminoles who traveled down the New River to Frank Stranahan’s trading post to do business.

Over the years as Fort Lauderdale grew and developed, the house became a post office, boarding house, restaurant and home to the “Founding Father” and “First Lady” of Fort Lauderdale – Frank and Ivy Stranahan.

Today it stands as the oldest house in Fort Lauderdale and an epicenter of Broward County’s long and fascinating history.

For other information about the Historic Stranahan House Museum visit stranahanhouse.org.

This article originally appeared in the South Florida Times.

