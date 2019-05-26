Philly chefs offer favorite recipes to feast on for National Burger Day

Chef Elijah Milligan's bison burger (Photo: Submitted)
By Jamyra Perry

Americans eat around 50 billion burgers each year. That equals an average of three burgers a week for everyone in the United States. Imagine if you put all of those burgers in a straight line, it would wrap around the Earth more than 32 times.

Although hamburgers originated in Hamburg, Germany, eating a burger on a bun is actually an American tradition. The hamburger as we know is rumored to have been invented in Seymour, Wisconsin. Each year, the city hosts a hamburger festival called Burger Fest.

To celebrate this truly American holiday, we asked some of Philly’s hottest chefs to share their favorite burger recipes.

Bison Burger

Caramelized onion aioli

8-ounce bison patty

Brioche roll

Smoked tomatoes

Gruyere cheese

Crispy onions

Caramelized Onion Aioli

1/4 cup caramelized onions

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 teaspoons lemon juice

1/2 teaspoon kosher or sea salt

Several grinds black pepper

Instructions: Mix ingredients in a large bowl. Taste and adjust seasonings. Refrigerate in covered dish until ready to use.

Inspiration — “The Bison Burger is an ode to America as bison is one of the few animals that is truly native to this land. The leanness provides a much different taste and texture compared to traditional beef. All in all, a true American burger.” —Chef Elijah Milligan

Chef Elijah has spent the last several years cooking or consulting behind many restaurant projects on both the east and west coast, including restaurants such as Petit Green (San Francisco), Stateside (Philadelphia), Angele (Napa), Bottega (Yountville), and Laurel and Vernick (Philadelphia). Elijah’s most recent projects include Cooking for Culture, which is essentially a platform for minority chefs to express their passion for cooking.

Chef Nai’s Ultimate Turkey Burger

3 pounds fresh ground turkey

2 tablespoons of mayo

1 tablespoon siracha

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1 Vidalia onion medium dice

2 cloves minced garlic

1 tablespoon onion powder

1 tablespoon ground black pepper

1 tablespoon kosher salt

3 tablespoons Belgium beer

1. Mix all ingredients with a spoon folding in gently.

2. Form 2-inch thick patties placing a thumbprint in the center of the burger for even cooking.

3. Place on the grill 8-10 minutes on each side then remove.

4. Top with two slices of muenster cheese and place in the oven on 400 degrees until cheese is bubbling.

Place burger on a fresh brioche bun and enjoy.

Inspiration: “This is the burger that I make at home all of the time. It’s one of my favorite burgers.” —Chef Naimah Rutling

Chef Nai is a chef, caterer and mother of five. She was born and raised in North Philadelphia and learned to cook from her father and uncle. The busy mom/fitness instructor teaches about seven classes a week, in addition to serving as an Ambassador for Wellness with Cooks Who Cares. The organization helps chefs and cooks maintain a healthy lifestyle.

No matter how you choose to celebrate National Burger Day on Tuesday, make sure you enjoy all the delicious ways you can customize your burger — add bacon, ketchup, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo and any other favorite fixings.

This article originally appeared in The Philadelphia Tribune

