Phi Beta Sigma Hosts Scholarship Gala

By Carla Thomas

Phi Beta Sigma Frater­nity, Inc. held their 41st an­niversary Greater Bay Area (GBA) Sigma Beta Club banquet at Geoffrey’s Inner Circle in downtown Oakland on Saturday. The awards din­ner sponsored by Iota Alpha Sigma chapter featured a doz­en young men mentored by the organization.

High school honorees in­cluded Jordan Alexander, Berean Christian High, Wal­nut Creek, CA; Garret Ca­son, Saint Ignatius College Preparatory, San Francisco, CA; Damion Evans, Jesse Bethel High School, Vallejo, CA; Daijon Jackson, Envi­sion Academy of Arts and Technology, Oakland, CA; Cederick L. Miller, Jr. Eleanor McMain High School, New Orleans, LA; Deleon Symon, James C. Enochs High School, Modesto, CA’ Nicholas Vigil, Langston Hughes Academy, Stockton, CA; James R. Williams III and Miles S. Grant, Pittsburg High School, Pittsburg, CA.

College honorees included Tyler Lewis, Langston University, Okla.; Kamau McTiller Smith Ortiz, Southern California Institute of Technology; Armoni LeGras, San Jose State University; William Theodre Mitchell, II, University of Arkansas in Pine Bluff.

Co-founder of the GBA Sigma Beta Club, Brother Marvin Clark, spoke of his commitment to the success of young boys and the importance of education. “Our boys need mentors and support academically. With these two factors in place, our young men and boys can become anything they set their minds to,” said Clark. Master of Ceremonies Tyler Lewis thanked Clark for his dedication to the legacy of ensuring young boys have support and a path to higher education. Lewis recently graduated with honors from Langston University in Oklahoma.

Oakland City Councilman Loren Taylor of District 6 received the leadership award and thanked his family for their support and his Phi Beta Sigma brotherhood for the depth of brotherhood, scholarship, and service.

Phi Beta Sigma member, motivational speaker and author Wil Cason discussed the importance of leadership. “The sky is the limit for these young students of the Beta Sigma Club with guidance and leadership from Brothers like Marvin Clark our youth can excel.”

This article originally appeared in the Oakland Post

