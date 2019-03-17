Pfleger endorses Lightfoot for mayor

By Chinta Strausberg

Saint Sabina’s Father Michael Pfleger has endorsed Lori Lightfoot for mayor, joining a list of faith leaders throwing their weight behind the openly gay candidate.

On Sunday, March 11, Pastor Ira Acree of Greater St. John Bible Church endorsed Lightfoot over her opponent, Toni Preckwinkle.

Referring to the upcoming, hotly-contested April 2nd mayoral runoff, Pfleger on Sunday said he is excited about the election of the first African American woman in the history of Chicago. He said some old “white boys in the network are going to be mad because they will be in trouble.”

Pfleger quickly explained how he got into a heated argument with another pastor because he is endorsing Lightfoot for mayor.

Pfleger said a pastor told him in a hushed voice, “You know, she’s a lesbian. She’s married and has an 11-year-old daughter.”

Pfleger said the pastor asked him how he could support Lightfoot “as a pastor and a Christian” knowing she is a lesbian. Pfleger said he told the pastor “I know you are doing a huge project with a bunch of rabbis. Now, they don’t believe what you believe, but you are working together as business partners to do something.

“So, if you can work with someone who does not believe that your Jesus is the Son of God, the Savior and the Messiah, but you can’t work with someone who is a lesbian…,” Pfleger told the pastor. “I am not trying to sleep with her,” he told his members who burst out in laughter.

“I’m just trying to find a leader who will bring change and integrity to this government that has corrupted Chicago for a long time. I don’t care what she does at night. I’m concerned what she is doing during the day for the city of Chicago,” bellowed Pfleger.

“We have to be more mature,” he said explaining how he works with Muslims, Christians and Jews because every one of the Holy Books, the Quran, the Torah and the Bible all have some basic principles about respect and care for the poor and loving one another.

“I will join where we can join arms and work together. I am not here to argue with the Muslim’s beliefs. I am confident who I am, that Jesus is my Lord and Savior. I am not intimidated about what you believe. I am confident about what I believe. I know Jesus for myself.”

Acree in a statement said, “Many of us on the south and west side have grown very weary and tired of the continuous disinvestment on our side of town! We are so sick of the political corruption and very disturbed by the mass exodus of African Americans from this city, because of the decline in their quality of life.

“As a triple minority, I believe Lori Lightfoot truly understands the struggle, but as an accomplished federal prosecutor, a police accountability advocate and as an anti-machine mayoral candidate, she also understands perseverance and success. She is a triple threat!

“Let’s not miss this opportunity, we have waited more than 30 years to once again have a champion who will represent and fight for all of Chicago.”

This article originally appeared in the Chicago Crusader.

