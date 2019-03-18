Peterson Brothers Make Boxing Return March 24 At MGM National Harbor

By Gary Williams

Washington, D.C.’s legendary Peterson Brothers will make a long-awaited return to professional boxing when they compete in two feature bouts on a Premier Boxing Champions card Sunday, March 24 at MGM National Harbor Casino in Oxon Hill. Both bouts will be televised live on FS1.

Lamont Peterson will compete in the main event in a 12-round contest against former world champion Sergey “Samurai” Lipinets of Beverly Hills by way of Kazakhstan. Anthony Peterson will be in a 10-round co-feature against veteran Argenis Mendez of Brooklyn by way of the Dominican Republic.

It’s the first boxing action for the Petersons since January 2018 when they competed on a card at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Lamont Peterson (35-4, 17 KOs) lost by a seventh-round TKO to IBF Welterweight champion Errol Spence, Jr. while Anthony Peterson (37-1, 24 KOs) won a 10-round unanimous decision over Luis Antonio Florez.

After the Spence contest, Lamont Peterson, a three-time former world super lightweight champion, took time away from boxing, mulling over whether he should continue competing. He told reporters during a recent workout session that he took the time to be with family and to learn his body again.

“I had to learn my body and by learning [it], I’m able to get more out of my workouts and it helps me be a better fighter,” said Peterson, 35.

For Anthony Peterson, who turns 34 on March 16, inactivity has been a prominent part of his career – the bout against Mendez will only be his second since April 2016. He says the long wait between bouts has not been frustrating for him or his brother.

“People don’t understand,” Peterson said. “We had to wait to get on the list to go to the shelter. We had to wait to get on the list to get into foster care. Those are bad things. Why can’t I wait for something this good that I love?”

The brothers spent a good portion of their younger days either in foster care or homeless on the DC streets before being adopted by their long-time trainer Barry Hunter. Both have sparred with quality boxers such as Beltway-based world champions Jarrett Hurd and Gervonta Davis, as well as WBC Welterweight champion Shawn Porter of Akron who recently defended the title in a 12-round split decision win over Yordenis Ugas on March 9 in Carson.

They’ll face quality opposition on the upcoming card as well. Lamont’s opponent, Sergey Lipinets (14-1, 10 KOs) is, like Peterson, a former IBF Super Lightweight champion who won his title in November 2017 with a 12-round unanimous decision over Akihiro Kondo in Brooklyn. Lipinets lost his title in his next contest when he dropped a unanimous decision to Mikey Garcia in March 2018 in San Antonio. Lipinets later rebounded to win a 10-round majority decision over Erick Bone on August 4 in Uniondale, Long Island.

The opponent for Anthony Peterson, Argenis Mendez (25-5-1, 12 KOs), once held the IBF Super Featherweight title, capturing the title in March 2013 with a fourth-round TKO over Juan Carlos Salgado in Costa Mesa. Mendez lost the title to Rances Barthelemy by unanimous decision in July 2014 in Miami.

Both Peterson and Mendez appeared on the same card in April 2016 at the DC Armory in the District. Peterson would win a 10-round unanimous decision over Samuel Neequaye while Mendez was knocked out in the fifth round by Robert Easter, Jr.

Also scheduled to appear on the card, promoted by DiBella Entertainment and TGB Promotions, are: undefeated Clinton, MD lightweight Cobia “The Soldier” Breedy (12-0, four KOs); DC welterweight Kareem “Reemo” Martin (11-2-1, three KOs); and Hyattsville super lightweight Patrick “YG Pat” Harris (14-0, eight KOs) – a nephew of the Petersons. It marks the first time all three family members have appeared on the same card and will be the first time the Petersons have competed in the state of Maryland.

This article originally appeared in the Washington Informer.

