About Nsenga K. Burton Ph.D. 16 Articles
Nsenga K. Burton, Ph.D. is an award-winning writer, entrepreneur and professor living her best life with her daughter Kai and fur-son Mr. Miyagi. She is founder and editor-in-chief of The Burton Wire, a news blog covering news of the African Diaspora. Dr. Burton is an expert in the intersection of race, class, gender, sexuality and media related industries. An activist scholar, Nsenga has authored numerous articles on the subject and recently co-edited a book on Black Women’s Mental Health. You can see and hear her on radio, tv and new media waxing poetic about these issues. In her spare time she vacillates between fighting the power and Happy Hour. Follow her on Twitter @Ntellectual.

Related Articles

Kristoff St. John, the fan favorite was found dead in his home by a friend. Although suspected, St. John's death has not yet been ruled a suicide and there are no signs of foul play. He was 52. (Photo: Screen capture, CBSN / YouTube)
Commentary

IN MEMORIAM: Kristoff St. John, ‘Young and the Restless’ Star Dies at 52

February 6, 2019 Nsenga K. Burton Ph.D. Commentary, Entertainment, Featured, Film, In Memoriam, Media, Movies, NNPA Newswire, Nsenga K. Burton 1

NNPA NEWSWIRE — St. John had been struggling recently with the death of his son Julian, who committed suicide in 2014 while in a mental health facility. The popular actor had been released from a psychiatric facility days ago where he was being treated for depression. He previously took a leave of absence from ‘Young and the Restless’ in October 2017 to undergo psychiatric treatment after a reported mental health-related scare. […read more]

Advertisements
Entertainment

Emerging Actor Talks of His Breakout Role As Oscar Grant

July 5, 2013 Kyle Yeldell Entertainment Comments Off on Emerging Actor Talks of His Breakout Role As Oscar Grant

Michael B. Jordan: The Fruitvale Station Interview by Kam Williams Special to the NNPA from the Afro-American Newspaper Fruitvale Station” (Courtesy Photo) Michael B. Jordan is one of Hollywood’s brightest young actors. In 2012, he starred in 20th Century Fox’s box office hit Chronicle, a supernatural Read More

Advertisements
Hattie McDaniel/Courtesy Classic Movie Hub
#NNPA BlackPress

Black History: Hattie McDaniel First African American Oscar Winner

February 6, 2019 Stacy M. Brown #NNPA BlackPress, Black History, Commentary, Entertainment, Featured, Film, Movies, NNPA Newswire, Stacey M. Brown 0

NNPA NEWSWIRE — The pinnacle of McDaniel’s career, Gone with the Wind, premiered in 1939 amid controversy. Though the role would eventually lead to an Oscar win for McDaniel, she was banned from the premiere. In fact, none of Gone with the Wind’s Black actors were allowed to attend the film’s Atlanta premiere. […read more]

Advertisements

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.