Oscars 2019: The Burton Wire Crib Sheet

As you know, there are some outstanding folks to watch in spite of the oversight. We’ll be looking to see if seminal filmmaker Spike Lee will finally take home an Oscar in a competitive category. Spike Lee’s longtime costume designer Ruth E. Carter is nominated in the Best Costume Design category for her amazing work on Marvel’s and Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther. Hannah Beachler could also make #BlackGirlMagic if she wins the best set design award, also for Black Panther. Black Panther isn’t the only superhero film nominated. Peter Ramsey may be the first black person to win the Best Animated Feature for Spider-man: Into the Spiderverse. If that doesn’t float your boat, then RaMell Ross could very well win best documentary feature for Hale County: This Morning, This Evening.

In the interest of keeping it short and cute, The Burton Wire has pulled together a crib sheet for you on categories to watch tonight. While we’re impressed by most of the nominations, especially Roma, and unimpressed with others — see The Favourite. Like Issa Rae, we’re rooting for everybody black including Roma‘s Yalitza Aparicia and of course the incomparable Alfonso Cuarón. Barry Jenkins is always a winner to us and we recognize the soundtrack as one of the stars of his character driven films. Sorry to Bother You bothered us by not being nominated, but Hollywood isn’t quite ready to acknowledge that type of film coming from a black person yet.

Check off the list as we go through the categories and find out if we’ll have an #OscarsSoBlack moment in 2019.

BEST PICTURE

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Roma

A Star Is Born

Vice

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Amy Adams, “Vice”

Marina de Tavira, “Roma”

Regina King, “If Beale Street Could Talk”***

Emma Stone, “The Favourite”

Rachel Weisz, “The Favourite”

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Mahershala Ali, Green Book***

Adam Driver, BlackKKlansman

Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell, Vice

FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

Capernaum

Cold War

Never Look Away

Roma

Shoplifters

DOCUMENTARY (SHORT)

“Black Sheep”

“End Game”

“Lifeboat”

“A Night at the Garden”

“Period. End of Sentence.”

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

Free Solo

Hale County This Morning, This Evening

Minding the Gap

Of Fathers and Sons

RBG”

ORIGINAL SONG

“All The Stars” – Black Panther

“I’ll Fight” – RBG

“Shallow” – A Star Is Born

“The Place Where Lost Things Go” – Mary Poppins Returns

“When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings” – The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

BlacKkKlansman

Can You Ever Forgive Me?

If Beale Street Could Talk

A Star Is Born

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

First Reformed

Green Book

Roma

The Favourite

Vice

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Christian Bale, Vice

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

Yalitza Aparicio, Roma

Glenn Close, The Wife

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

DIRECTOR

Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman

Pawel Pawlikowski, Cold War

Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite

Alfonso Cuarón, Roma

Adam McKay, Vice

PRODUCTION DESIGN

Black Panther *** (Hannah Beachler)

The Favourite

First Man

Mary Poppins Returns

Roma

CINEMATOGRAPHY

Cold War

The Favourite

Never Look Away

Roma

A Star Is Born

COSTUME DESIGN

Mary Queen of Scots

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Mary Poppins Returns

Black Panther*** (Ruth E. Carter)

SOUND EDITING

A Quiet Place

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody***

First Man

Roma

SOUND MIXING

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody***

First Man

Roma

A Star Is Born

ANIMATED SHORT FILM

Animal Behaviour

Bao

Late Afternoon

One Small Step

Weekends

LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM

Detainment

Fauve

Marguerite

Mother

Skin

ORIGINAL SCORE

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

If Beale Street Could Talk

Isle of Dogs

Mary Poppins Returns

VISUAL EFFECTS

Avengers: Infinity War

Christopher Robin

First Man

Ready Player One

Solo: A Star Wars Story

FILM EDITING

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

Green Book

The Favourite

Vice

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

Border

Mary Queen of Scots

Vice

Check back later as we will be updating the winners as the ceremony unfolds. *** indicates category winner.

This post was written by Nsenga K Burton, Ph.D., founder & editor-in-chief of The Burton Wire. An expert in intersectionality and media industries, Dr. Burton is also a professor of film and television. Follow her on Twitter @ Ntellectual or @TheBurtonWire.

