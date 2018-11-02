Origin SC Hosts Series of Workshops Around the Charleston Area

By The Charleston Chronicle

Origin SC offers an array of workshops to the public. Workshops focus on topics: credit improvement, homeownership, budgeting, and more! Below is a list of the workshops, a description of their content, and their upcoming dates.

First Time Homebuyer

Want to own your own home? Let us show you how!This workshop is led by licensed homebuyer facilitators who will help you better understand the homebuying process. You will also hear from professionals such as realtors, home inspectors, and insurance providers. Topics covered in this workshop include (but are not limited to):Which mortgage products are right for you;Current market conditions;Buying HUD-owned properties, foreclosures, and short sales;Home warranties;Lending options;Tax credits;Fees, credit scores, and budgeting;How much home you can qualify for and afford;Getting the most out of working with your realtor.This is a HUD-certified workshop, and participants will receive a certificate upon completion. Attendees may also be eligible for downpayment and closing cost assistance. Please contact us for more information!

*Pre-registration required: https://originsc.org/classes/first-time-homebuyer-workshop/

Date: November 17 Time: 9 AM – 4 PM Location: 4925 Lacross Road, North Charleston, SC 29407 Price: FREE with Coupon Code “THANKFUL” (usually $49, limited time offer)



Intro to Homeownership

Need to know more about homeownership before you dive in? Learn the basics with us! In this free 2-hour workshop led by a HUD-licensed facilitator, you will learn about: Understanding mortgage products and the mortgage application process; Selecting a real estate agent; Obtaining homeowner’s insurance; Downpayment and closing cost assistance; And more! This is an introduction to our homebuyer education program. You can also Talk to a Coach.

*Pre-registration required: https://originsc.org/classes/intro-to-homeownership-workshop/

Date: October 27 Time: 10 AM – 12 PM Location: 325 E Main Street, Moncks Corner, SC 29461 Price: FREE



Date: November 3 Time: 10 AM – 12 PM Location: 4925 Lacross Road, North Charleston, SC 29407 Price: FREE



Date: November 15 Time: 6 PM – 8 PM Location: 4925 Lacross Road, North Charleston, SC 29407 Price: FREE



Credit Improvement

Build your credit. Budget wisely. Become financially stable. Credit Improvement is taught by one of our licensed credit and housing facilitators. During this class, you will: Learn the positive steps you can take to improve your credit; Learn strategies to control your day-to-day finances; Find out what creditors are looking for when you apply for credit; How to manage and understand your credit report; And, how to dispute inaccurate items on your credit report. This workshop can be especially helpful for potential homebuyers!

*Pre-registration required: https://originsc.org/classes/credit-improvement-workshop/

Date: November 6 Time: 6 PM – 8 PM Location: 4925 Lacross Road, North Charleston, SC 29407 Price: FREE



Making Ends Meet

Reduce the stress of living paycheck to paycheck. Learn basic budgeting techniques from our licensed credit and housing facilitators in this free 2-hour workshop. Topics covered include: Day-to-day money management strategies; Creating a budget; Managing credit; Avoiding identity theft; And, high cost payday advances & finance company loans. This workshop will provide you with the basic skills that are necessary to begin building a financial road map to a better future.

*Pre-registration required: https://originsc.org/classes/making-ends-meet-workshop/

Date: November 8 Time: 6 PM – 8 PM Location: 4925 Lacross Road, North Charleston, SC 29407 Price: FREE



This article originally appeared in the Charleston Chronicle.