fbpx
Connect with us

Op-Ed Technology Washington Informer

OP-ED: Preparing for the Coming of 5G in D.C.
Advertisement

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Commentary Community Derrick Johnson Featured Government NAACP National News NNPA Newswire Op-Ed Politics

OP-ED: On Juneteenth we must remember our fight for freedom continues

Op-Ed Politics Washington Informer

OP-ED: ‘Woe is Me’ Won’t Move the Needle, Votes Will

African American News & Issues Government Op-Ed Real Estate

OP-ED: OREO or REO, No Matter Carson Is Still Trump’s Guy

Economy Health Nashville Pride Op-Ed

OP-ED: Legislative proposal will lower the cost of health care

Houston Forward Times Law Op-Ed

OP-ED: An important First Amendment legal battle here in Texas is continuing to weave its way up through the courts

#NNPA BlackPress Commentary Community Featured Lifestyle News NNPA Newswire Op-Ed Russell Simmons

OP-ED: Prevent Long Hot Summer of Violence in America

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Commentary Community Derrick Johnson Featured NAACP National News NNPA Newswire Op-Ed World

OP-ED: Jamestown to Jamestown: Commemorating 400 Years of the African Diaspora Experience

#NNPA BlackPress Commentary Government NNPA Newswire Op-Ed Politics Raynard Jackson

OPINION: The Mueller Report: Blacks Better Be Careful

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Commentary Community Derrick Johnson Featured Government NAACP National News NNPA Newswire NNPA Special - NNPA Black Voter Drive Op-Ed Politics

OP-ED: Our Democracy is on the Line, Congress Must Act Now

Op-Ed

OP-ED: Preparing for the Coming of 5G in D.C.

WASHINGTON INFORMER — Life as we know it is about to change in less than a nanosecond when 5G comes to neighborhoods in D.C. and across the U.S., and for some, it may be coming sooner than later. There’s good news and bad news.

Published

5 hours ago

on

Washington D.C. (Photo by: washingtoninformer.com)
By WI Editorial Staff

Life as we know it is about to change in less than a nanosecond when 5G comes to neighborhoods in D.C. and across the U.S., and for some, it may be coming sooner than later. There’s good news and bad news.

The bad news surrounds the real concern that the rollout of the latest and fastest high-speed Internet technology providing wide-ranging capabilities and cellular adaptations could bypass communities of color, specifically Black people. We know the Digital Divide is real, and we implore the Black community not to ignore what’s coming, fail to prepare for it or remain ill-equipped to ask the right questions.

The good news is that those who are aware and focused on the potential of the new technology, will know what questions to ask to either welcome 5G with high expectations, or resist it until issues of safety, security, opportunities and equity are thoroughly vetted.

At a recent 5G and Communities of Color Town Hall sponsored by The Washington Informer and Washington Informer Charities, organizers were satisfied that their mission was accomplished when attendees announced they were leaving with more questions than answers about 5G to be later explored. It is imperative that all communities take a hard look at the impending deployment of the fifth-generation of cellular technology and assess for themselves the policy decisions being made about 5G before it reaches their front door.

D.C. Council member Mary Cheh (D-Ward 3), who chairs the Committee on Transportation and the Environment, said at a roundtable on 5G in November 2018 that lasted nearly seven hours, “This is an exciting time in the District’s technological evolution.”

But, she acknowledged that District leaders, including advisory neighborhood commissioners, are limited in their ability to approve or disapprove aspects of 5G deployment, and she referred to the “FCC’s ruling [that] gives the federal government the power to decide how these local issues will play out, not the District” as an additional obstacle.

That’s why Montgomery County and other jurisdictions across the country are petitioning the federal courts to halt the national deployment of 5G and order the Federal Communications Commission to provide data on the safety of radio frequency emissions and its impact on human health. The FCC, according to the petition, has refused requests and is relying on 25-year-old R.F. exposure standards to determine the safety of 5G. The petitioners are concerned that these 1996 scientific standards may not adequately protect public health and safety today.

The fact is, the U.S. government has proclaimed it is in a “race to 5G” and it is determined to win against such countries as China, South Korea and Japan. To maintain its leadership position, the Trump administration has welcomed private sector technology companies to deploy 5G across the country with billions of dollars already having been invested in life-changing innovations enabling greater use of artificial intelligence, digital health, emergency communications, self-driving vehicles and smart cities.

There is no doubt that 5G is on its way. Thus, we encourage everyone to keep a watchful eye on its deployment, and explore the tremendous opportunities 5G presents, as well as generational consequences it could have.

This article originally appeared in the Washington Informer

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: