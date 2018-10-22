OP-ED: Nashville NAACP, The Next Five Weeks Will be Busy

October 22, 2018 Daniel Battle Griffin Jr. Nashville Pride, Op-Ed, Voting 0

By Daniel Battle Griffin,

The next three to five weeks are going to be very busy, especially if you are a member of the Nashville NAACP. For now, it’s voting time.

The state and federal elections are upon us. We don’t want to understate these elections. However, there is a very important election for the citizens of Metro Nashville.

The issues facing Nashville are bigger. The city’s minority citizens are facing very big issues, including: loss of housing, lack of shopping malls, and poor and underfunded schools. Also, our streets and roads are in need of great repair or replacement, and there is the unsettled question of much needed public transportation.

Probably the most important referendum of our lives will be the Community Oversight Board Referendum. If nothing motivates you to vote, then the Community Oversight Board Referendum should make all of you move and get out the vote!
Better yet, take five friends or relatives with you to vote!

We should remember that all elections are local. The job of the citizenry is to ensure that the local and state public officials understand the citizens’ wants, needs and desires, with the expectation that this information will be acted upon by the federal government. This may be idealistic, but it’s the way the founders meant the government to work.

The NAACP urges all citizens to exercise their constitutional right and duty. Please get out and vote. Better yet, get out and vote early.

Now those us that are NAACP members have a double responsibility. The Nashville Branch elections will be held on November 15 at the Branch office.

This is an important election for Nashville NAACP members to have their say in who will be leading the Branch for the next two years. This election will determine what the goals and objectives will be and how the community will be served. So don’t despair, please get out and vote.

(Daniel Battle Griffin, Jr. is the administrative manager of the Nashville NAACP.)

This article originally appeared in the Nashville Pride

Related Articles

National

Wilmington Ten Seeks Compensation for Unjust Imprisonment

January 22, 2013 Kyle Yeldell National Comments Off on Wilmington Ten Seeks Compensation for Unjust Imprisonment

by Cash Michaels Special to the NNPA from the Wilmington Journal WILMINGTON, N.C. – Now that the Wilmington Ten, after more than 40 years, have been legally granted pardons of actual innocence from the state of North Carolina, their attorneys are now hard at work Read More

National

As States Warm to Online Voting, Experts Warn of Trouble Ahead

April 17, 2015 Kyle Yeldell National 0

  WASHINGTON (McClatchy) — A Pentagon official sat before a committee of the Washington State Legislature in January and declared that the U.S. military supported a bill that would allow voters in the state to cast election ballots via email or fax without having to certify Read More

National

Rachel Dolezal’s Brother: She’s ‘Making Up More and More Lies’

June 17, 2015 Kyle Yeldell National 0

  (CNN) – Ezra Dolezal would love to see his sister, Rachel, take a DNA test to prove whose version of the truth about her racial identity is the right one. But he doesn’t think she will. Rachel Dolezal has gone from a Spokane, Washington, Read More

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.