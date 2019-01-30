Related Articles

Detroit Renaissance retired the No. 32 jersey of basketball great Joe Crawford.
Michigan Chronicle

Detroit’s Own: Joe Crawford has jersey retired at Renaissance

January 28, 2019 Branden Hunter Michigan Chronicle, Sports 0

MICHIGAN CHRONICLE — No one will ever wear the No. 32 jersey for Detroit Renaissance basketball again. […read more]

Advertisements

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.