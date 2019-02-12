One United Bank Celebrates New Kings and Queens in Royalty Campaign

February 12, 2019 AJ Williams Michigan Chronicle City.Life.Style. Editor Black History, Financial Management, Michigan Chronicle 0
King Visa Debit Card
By AJ Williams

In celebration of Black History Month, OneUnited Bank, the largest Black-owned bank in America, launches its Royalty Campaign by introducing its new King Visa Debit Card.

OneUnited Bank is celebrating a new generation of Kings and Queens in America who are claiming their thrones. From scientists to activists, from educators to entertainers, the black community is claiming their royalty.

Whether it’s Kendrick Lamar’s DNA or Black Panther’s Wakanda or the late Queen of Soul (Aretha Franklin), Queen Bey (Beyoncé), King James (LeBron), Q.U.E.E.N. Janelle Monae and Erykah Badu and of course Dr. Martin Luther King (given a royal name at birth)…Black Kings and Queens are changing the world!

“We agree with James Baldwin,” states Teri Williams, President & COO. “Our crown has already been bought and paid for. All we have to do is wear it.” “We encourage the Black community to unleash the King and Queen in them and celebrate the past, present and future Kings and Queens in our community.”

OneUnited Bank introduces the King Card and the Royalty #WearYourCrown Campaign to take the #BankBlack and #BuyBlack Movement to the next level.

For more information visit www.oneunited.com/King.

This article originally appeared in the Michigan Chronicle

