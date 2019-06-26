On the Road Again

By Sean Yoes

Mentoring Male Teens in the Hood, an organization that does exactly what it describes in its name, is hitting the road again. The organization, which has been operating for more than 20 years, is led by the indefatigable Cameron Miles.

“Mentoring Male Teens in the Hood will travel to Memphis, Tenn., from June 20 thru June 23. When so many of our Kings and Queens are dying due to violence it is vital that our young Kings especially see that there is more to life than Baltimore. And learn the importance of exposure, choosing the right friends and making good choices,” said Miles.

“The Kings will visit the Civil Rights Museum, Lane College, which is an HBCU, historic Beale Street, participate in a rock climbing event and much more.”

This article originally appeared in The Afro.