On Our Radar: Leadership Conferences in Atlanta
GABWA Earns Top Honors from State Bar of Georgia

Former Atlanta Schools Chair to Oversee Community Development for Housing-Education Nonprofit

The Lap of Luxury: The Chatwal, New York

Women of Excellence Spotlight: LaKeysha “Dr. Key” Hallmon, Founder and CEO of The Village Market

Tuskegee Appoints Johnson as New External Affairs VP, General Counsel

H. Scott Young is Turning Atlanta Around

Martin Luther King Jr., Union Man

OP-ED: The Shutdown Will Harm the Health and Safety of Americans, Even After It’s Long Over

Kennesaw State to Honor Martin Luther King Jr. With Week of Events

On Our Radar: Leadership Conferences in Atlanta

8 hours ago

Photo by: Christina Morillo | Pexels.com

By Kadejah Brathwaite, Editorial Intern

Fine-tuned leadership skills in the workplace are what separate the good from the great in business.

According to a 2017 SHRM/Globoforce Employee Recognition Survey, 93% managers need training on coaching employees. Consequently, many surveyed said they felt ill-equipped to lead their peers because they were never properly trained. Studies suggest that when an employee is being led by someone who lacks efficient leadership skills, productivity in the workplace decreases and the likelihood that an employee will leave the company increases.

Perhaps you are in this same boat and want to develop better administrative skills to boost your business. Atlanta will host some leadership summits that you should attend.

Boost Leadership with Ian Cron

Best-selling author of “The Road Back to You,” Ian Cron, will discuss the usefulness of the Enneagram personality test and how it can help professionals learn about themselves and their development as leaders. This free function will take place at the Renaissance Atlanta Waverly Hotel and Convention Center on July 17, 2019.

Building Better Organizations One Individual at a Time

This one-day seminar is created for new managers who need guidance and tips on how to make a smooth transition from a successful team member to a successful manager. Attendees will discuss ways to give constructive criticism to their peers and how to effectively add value to their teams. The event will be at Cobb Galleria on July 25, 2019, and tickets can be purchased here.

Management and Leadership Skills for First-Time Supervisors and Managers

Attend this workshop on July 30-31, 2019 and learn the ropes on successful leadership techniques. This highly interactive event will provide feedback on how to build supervisory skills through self-assessment tools, checklists and a Leadership Style Analysis. Register here.

This article originally appeared in the Atlanta Tribune.

