October is National Dental Hygiene

October 15, 2018 Dr. Jacqueline Butler Mitchell DDS Health, The Tennessee Tribune 0

Dr. Jacqueline Butler Mitchell

October is National Dental Hygiene month and this Tooth Talk article will give you a few tips to help you maintain a healthy smile. Keeping your teeth healthy is very important to help you to be able to chew food, help with pronunciation of words, and helps maintain the contours of your face. There are simple steps to help keep your teeth strong from childhood to your later years as an adult.

Ways to Keep Your Teeth Healthy:

• Brush Twice a Day with a soft bristled toothbrush for 2 minutes to help remove plaque and bacteria from your teeth and gums. 

• Brush Your Tongue to remove bacteria and keep your breath fresh.

• Floss Your Teeth daily to remove plaque and food from between your teeth. 

• Use a Fluoride Toothpaste which will help to strengthen the enamel making your teeth more resistant to decay.

• Drink Plenty of Water helps to flush your teeth clean and discourages tooth decay.

• Get Dental Treatment completed in a timely manner because dental problems never correct themselves on their own.

Going to the dentist is very important to keeping your teeth healthy. Routine checkups every six months help to promote good oral health as well as screen for health conditions such as oral cancer and high blood pressure. 

I hope this Tooth Talk has helped and call Integrity Dental Care, PLLC (615) 445-8700 or email dr.jmitchell@integritydentalcares.com with any questions you may have.

Related Articles

Health

For Communities of Color, the Fight against Diabetes is Far from Over

December 11, 2015 NNPAFreddie Health 0

Patricia Maryland NNPA News Wire Guest Columnist Recently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced the rate of new cases of diabetes in the United States declined by about 20 percent from 2008 to 2014. This represents the first sustained decrease in diagnosis Read More

Health

This Is Why Increasing Diversity in Healthcare is Essential for the Black Community

October 12, 2016 NNPAFreddie Health 0

By Dr. Patricia Maryland (NNPA Newswire Guest Columnist) Diversity is good for communities, companies and our nation. A plurality of viewpoints, experiences and beliefs has the potential to foster both understanding and innovation. And in the healthcare field, the need for diversity is evident every Read More

Charleston Chronicle

How to Stock Your Home with an Emergency Supply Kit

September 17, 2018 The Charleston Chronicle Charleston Chronicle, National, News 1

CHARLESTON CHRONICLE — In the event that you lose power and cannot leave your home due to dangerous road conditions, please secure your home in advance with an emergency kit: […read more]

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.