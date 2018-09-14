NNPA Announces 2018 National Leadership Awards

September 14, 2018 Stacy M. Brown #NNPA BlackPress, Featured, NNPA Events, NNPA History 1

By Stacy M. Brown, NNPA Newswire Correspondent
@StacyBrownMedia

Nine national leaders and activists are scheduled to be honored by the National Newspaper Publishers Association when the trade organization hosts its annual National Leadership Awards ceremony at the Marriott Marquis in Washington, DC.

The 2018 honorees are Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.); Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.); Rep. Al Green (D-Tx.); Teacher of the Year and Congressional Candidate Jahana Hayes; Capstone Development Founder Norman Jenkins; E-Commerce leader Arsha Jones; Virginia Commonwealth University Professor Dr. Wally Smith; TV Host Kellee Edwards; and legendary poll worker Laura Wooten, the longest living continuously serving poll worker in the United States.

A trade organization representing the 220 African American owned newspapers around the country with more than 22 million weekly subscribers, the NNPA began the Leadership Awards in 2014.

The awards honor individuals who are national leaders in their specific fields and whose actions have helped to improve the quality of life for African Americans and others.

The producers of the NNPA Leadership Awards Reception decided that the best time to host such an awards reception would be during the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s Annual Legislative Conference, a weeklong event that’s held each September.

The CBC ALC week is the largest annual gathering in the United States that features 15,000 to 20,000 African American leaders and influencers.

The underlying joint purpose of the CBC ALC and the NNPA National Leadership Awards Reception is to network, collaborate and strategize collectively for the advancement and empowerment of Black America.

Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.)BlackPressUSA | BlackPressUSA
Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.)
Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.)BlackPressUSA | BlackPressUSA
Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.)
Rep. Al Green (D-Tx.)BlackPressUSA | BlackPressUSA
Rep. Al Green (D-Tx.)

Teacher of the Year and Congressional Candidate Jahana HayesBlackPressUSA | BlackPressUSA
Teacher of the Year and Congressional Candidate Jahana Hayes
Capstone Development Founder Norman JenkinsBlackPressUSA | BlackPressUSA
Capstone Development Founder Norman Jenkins
E-Commerce leader Arsha JonesBlackPressUSA | BlackPressUSA
E-Commerce leader Arsha Jones

Capstone Development Founder Norman JenkinsBlackPressUSA | BlackPressUSA
Capstone Development Founder Norman Jenkins
TV Host Kellee EdwardsBlackPressUSA | BlackPressUSA
TV Host Kellee Edwards
Legendary poll worker Laura Wooten, the longest living continuously serving poll worker in the United StatesBlackPressUSA | BlackPressUSA
Legendary poll worker Laura Wooten, the longest living continuously serving poll worker in the United States

About Stacy M. Brown 9 Articles
A Little About Me: I'm the co-author of Blind Faith: The Miraculous Journey of Lula Hardaway and her son, Stevie Wonder (Simon & Schuster) and Michael Jackson: The Man Behind The Mask, An Insider's Account of the King of Pop (Select Books Publishing, Inc.) My work can often be found in the Washington Informer, Baltimore Times, Philadelphia Tribune, Pocono Record, the New York Post, and Black Press USA.
Twitter

Related Articles

National

NNPA Foundation Retires Mortgage on National Headquarters

December 13, 2012 Kyle Yeldell National Comments Off on NNPA Foundation Retires Mortgage on National Headquarters

German “Gerry” Jordan assistant vice president at Industrial Bank congratulates Karl Rodney, NNPA Foundation chair on the signing. by Freddie Allen NNPA Washington Correspondent WASHINGTON (NNPA) – Karl B. Rodney, chairman of the National Newspaper Publishers Association Foundation and Lenora Alexander, the treasurer, signed the Read More

Financial Management

Prepare to Prosper Part 1: Improving your financial health

May 14, 2018 BlackPressUSA Financial Management, Wells Fargo, Wells Fargo Prepare to Prosper 0

If you’re ready to financially prosper, join us for a multi-part financial series, Prepare To Prosper. In each article, we’ll discuss different ways to help increase your personal wealth including tips on saving, investing and credit along with guidance on entrepreneurship and homeownership. […read more]

Press Room

NNPA Foundation Names Six Business Leaders to Advisory Board

December 4, 2012 Kyle Yeldell Press Room Comments Off on NNPA Foundation Names Six Business Leaders to Advisory Board

NNPA Foundation Names Six Business Leaders to Advisory Board WASHINGTON – The National Newspaper Publishers Association Foundation has named six prominent business leaders to its newly-created Corporate Advisory Board, Foundation Chairperson Karl B. Rodney has announced. “We’re pleased that such outstanding corporate citizens have agreed Read More

1 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.